LOGAN SQUARE — A popular development company known for its hip neighborhood restaurants wants to open a salon inside an old laundromat and food mart.

According to a zoning amendment submitted to the city by Land and Sea Dept., the group is proposing a “hair salon with massage services” at 3652-3658 W. Wrightwood Ave. The building used to house Rosie’s Food Mart and Mr. Tony Laundromat and leather repair services.

Company leaders filed a zoning change with City Council for the property last month, according to a sign on the building and on the city clerk’s website. They are requesting the corner lot be rezoned to a commercial neighboring district, which would allow for more retail options for the space than its current zoning.

No apartments or parking spaces are part of the proposal, according to the documents.

The hospitality company has owned the building since 2015, property records show.

The building is under construction and Land and Sea is renovating the interior to add two storefronts, according to a building permit issued last July.

The building at 3652-3658 W. Wrightwood Ave. is seen under construction on Jan. 3, 2024. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

Officials with Land and Sea confirmed they own the building and are “developing it for commercial use with two units,” but did not provide further details.

Land and Sea is behind popular Logan Square restaurants Longman & Eagle, Parson’s, Lonesome Rose and Cherry Circle Room Downtown. It also owns properties in West Town and Andersonville.

The company has also produced art exhibitions, film screenings, live concerts and other art projects, according to its website.

Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) said rezoning a commercial space is common. He has sent the proposal to neighborhood groups for evaluation as part of his office’s customary community-led zoning process.

If the proposal is approved and moves forward, it would add more businesses along the quieter stretch of West Wrightwood that has blossomed in recent years, with Sugar Moon Bakery, Exfolia Botanical and Necessary & Sufficient Coffee opening in the area.

Nearby businesses to the proposed hair salon include an art center, a preschool and a spa business.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: