CITYWIDE — Want to give the family a fun and productive Martin Luther King Jr. Day? Chicago has plenty of options.
There are basketball tournaments, panel discussions, family days, skate parties, sing-alongs and more being held to honor the civil rights leader and Baptist minister, born January 15 nearly 100 years ago.
King’s birthday and the holiday celebrating his legacy fall on the same day this year.
Block Club rounded up events across the city to check out.
Senator Willie Preston Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast And Panel Discussion
9-11 a.m. Saturday
Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation, 839 W. 79th St.
The senator is hosting a breakfast and panel discussion focusing on King and his legacy. Anton Seals Jr. of Grow Greater Englewood and Felicia Slaton-Young of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce are featured speakers.
DuSable Museum MLK Day Events
2-4 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday
The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, 740 E. 56th Pl.
The first of the museum’s weekend events on Saturday includes “Been to the Mountaintop: Dr. King and the Present and Future of Our World feat. Kevin Powell.” Writer Kevin Powell will host a discussion of King, where guests can also purchase copies of his book, “The Kevin Powell Reader.”
On Monday, the museum will offer the “We Are One” Day of Service, hosted by the Monarch Awards Foundation Inc. and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Xi Nu Omega Chapter. Attendees are asked to bring travel-size toiletries to donate to the Parkside Community Academy.
Healing House With Rhythm Factory: MLK Weekend
7 p.m.-midnight Saturday
1550 N. Milwaukee Ave., 2nd floor
DJ Steve Maxwell, in partnership with Rhythm Factor, will spin tunes at this MLK weekend dance party, hosted by Monlade Gogin, Alma Wieser and Yvette Magallon. A $10 donation is suggested.
Hoop Hard Or Get Off The Court MLK Basketball Event
9 a.m. Sunday
Chicago Police Department Academy, 1300 W. Jackson Blvd.
The Chicago Police Department is hosting its annual Hoop Hard Or Get Off The Court’s Martin Luther King Jr. basketball tournament at the Academy.
2024 PUSH Excel Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast
7:30-11 a.m. Monday
Apostolic Church of God, 6320 S. Dorchester Ave.
Rev. Jesse Jackson and PUSH for Excellence are hosting the 34th annual event. King’s legacy will be a main discussion point, and the day will include a fundraiser for low-income college students. Breakfast will be from 7:30-9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III will serve as the keynote speaker. Tickets are $150 and can be purchased online.
Building Community With Justice Of The Pies: A Virtual Conversation With Chef Maya-Camille Broussard
9-10 a.m. Monday
Zoom
Maya-Camille Broussard, the chef, author, star of Netflix’s “Bake Squad” and owner of Justice of the Pies, will share her life story and journey to success. The event is part of United Way of Metro Chicago’s Equity in Action programs. Those interested in participating can register online.
Museum Of Science And Industry Black Creativity Family Day
9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday
Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive
The museum’s annual Black Creativity program and exhibit kicks off Monday, highlighting the contributions of Black creatives. Guests can visit the Black Creativity Juried Art Exhibition and participate in Family Day, an event with an emphasis on community art and creative experiences. The event is free with the cost of museum admission.
CPS SCORE! First Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Boys And Girls Basketball Tournament
9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday
Wintrust Sports Complex, 5499 W. 65th St., Bedford Park
Young hoopers can participate in the free event where more than 50 CPS seventh- and eighth-grade teams will play two games each.
My Block, My Hood, My City MLK Day Of Service
10 a.m. Monday
Blessed Sacrament Youth Center, 3600 W. Cermak Road
The group plans to make 5,000 picket signs for its upcoming M3 March on Madison to End Gun Violence. Organizers also will make phone calls and host other actions in remembrance of King and the fight to end gun violence. You can sign up to participate online.
MLK Jr. Day of Service – Eggers Grove
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday
Eggers Grove, East 112th St. & South Ave. E
The Forest Preserves of Cook County is hosting a day of service, inviting volunteers to join them in removing invasive species and enjoying a sweet treat of s’mores. The event is free.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Family Event At Chicago History Museum
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday
Chicago History Museum, 1601 N. Clark St.
At this free family-friendly event, there will be a freedom sing-along, arts and crafts, custom, typewritten poems by Poems While You Wait, and a screening and discussion of “Mighty Times: The Children’s March.” The event is included with museum admission, which is free for Illinois residents for the holiday.
Stone Temple Baptist Church MLK Day Celebration
10:30 a.m. Monday
Stone Temple Baptist Church, 3622 W. Douglas Blvd.
The historic West Side church where King preached during his time in Chicago is hosting its annual MLK Day celebration. A community breakfast at 9 a.m. will be followed by an event with speakers and performances at 10:30 a.m. The event is a collaboration with Stone Temple Baptist Church, the North Lawndale Historical and Cultural Society and the Jewish United Federation.
MLK DAY 2024: Yesterdays, Todays, And Tomorrows At The Hyde Park Art Center
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday
Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave.
At this free event, there will be programs celebrating Black artists and letting neighbors get artsy. There will be an artist talk with Candace Walker, a pop-up book fair by Semicolon Bookstore, a live performance by the Civic Orchestra of Chicago Chamber Ensemble, a printmaking activity and a shadow puppet-making activity. Those interested in attending are encouraged to register online.
2024 MLK Day Luncheon At IMAN
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday
2755 W. 63rd St.
IMAN, the Inner-City Muslim Action Network is hosting a luncheon catered by the organization’s Go Green Community Fresh Market. The free event will also serve as a preview of the network’s health center expansion.
MLK Peace and Justice Sing-Along
1-2 p.m. Monday
Old Town School of Music, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave.
The free sing-along event will feature songs with themes of peace and justice, with a majority from the ‘60s, the height of the Civil Rights Movement. Selections include Marvin Gaye, Sly Stone and more. There’s also an option to attend the event virtually. A sign-up link will be sent out Monday ahead of the event. Those interested in attending can register online.
MLK Day Glow Carnival
5-8 p.m. Monday
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park & Family Entertainment Center, 1219 W. 76th St.
Attendees can enjoy this glow carnival with face painting, a sack race, raffles, food and more. Admission is $12 with a $4 fee to rent skates. Bowling is $12 for two games and a $4 fee to rent shoes.
PlayLab PlayDate: MLK Jr. Day Storytime
Noon, Jan. 17
Field Museum, 1400 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive
Families with kids ages 2-6 can join this story time, featuring “I Am Brave: A Little Book about Martin Luther King, Jr.” by author Brad Meltzer, as part of the museum’s PlayLab Playdate event series. The event is free with museum admission.
