CHICAGO — Dive into all things nautical at the Chicago Boat Show, indulge in greasy goodness at the Chicago Bacon Festival, celebrate Dry January at the city’s ever-growing NA Day and so much more.

Here’s a roundup of 36 things to do in Chicago this weekend:

Through 5 p.m. Sunday

McCormick Place, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive

Boat enthusiasts, marine professionals and industry leaders can browse luxurious yachts, cutting-edge marine technology and more at this annual aquatic exhibition. General admission tickets are $5-$13, and VIP tickets are $60. They’re available to buy here. Proceeds benefit the Alliance for the Great Lakes.

7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday

A Red Orchid Theatre, 1531 N. Wells St.

Chicagoans can catch the city’s premiere of “In Quietness,” which follows the story of a former consultant who enrolls as a homemaking student at a Southern Baptist seminary. The show explores “how fidelity to self, family, community and faith coexist as we manifest our futures.” Tickets are $20 online.

Friday-Sunday

Sheraton Grand Chicago, 301 E. North Water St.

This three-day annual convention brings together Cubs fans, players, coaches, alumni and front office for a weekend of festivities. There will be panel discussions, autograph sessions, auctions, player meet-and-greets, kid-friendly programs and more. Passes are $80-$125 online. Children 2 and younger get in free.

Taste classic and seasonal Italian bites during Made In Eataly Weekend. Credit: Provided

7 a.m. Friday-11 p.m. Sunday

Eataly, 43 E. Ohio St.

All weekend, skilled artisans will cook up authentic Italian recipes. Visit Eataly to taste, shop and learn about the house-made products, from creamy mozzarella to Tiramisù della Nonna.

2-6 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday

Bettie’s Chicago, 853 N. Larrabee St., Suite C

Deep dive into classic French baking techniques and make beloved French pastries with hands-on instruction from head chef Kristin “Baker Bettie” Hoffman. Learn the skills needed to make classic croissants, macarons, buttercream and more — then take home your creations and an in-depth recipe workbook. Refreshments and snacks will be served each day. Tickets are $395 online.

6 and 9:30 p.m. Friday

City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph St.

Contemporary R&B artist, veteran vocalist and Chicago native Dave Hollister is performing two soulful Friday night shows. Tickets are $50-$75 online.

7 p.m. Friday

The Newport Theater, 956 W. Newport Ave.

This intimate circus cabaret features artists who have performed around the world. Attendees can also enjoy specialty cocktails and meet the performers after the show. General admission tickets are $29 online.

9 p.m. Friday-2 a.m. Saturday

Alhambra Palace, 1240 W. Randolph St.

Dance the night away to the Top 40 dance hits. Tickets are $20 online.

10 a.m. Saturday

Ford Calumet Environmental Center, 11555 S. Stony Island Ave.

Birders cross their fingers each year in hopes snowy owls from the Arctic will journey south to Chicago in a mysterious process called “irruptions.” While every winter is different and difficult to predict, neighbors can join the Chicago Ornithological Society to learn more about these rare visitors and how to find them. RSVP for free online.

11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Kit Kat Lounge, 3700 N. Halsted St.

Enjoy a “Mean Girls”-themed drag brunch featuring Shantell Demarco and Keri Traid. Attendees can also win tickets to the new “Mean Girls” movie. Tickets are $64.45 online.

NA Day has doubled its capacity since last year after selling out in 2023. Credit: Provided

Noon-2 p.m. or 3-5 p.m. Saturday

Loft on Lake, 1366 W. Lake St.

Non-profit sober community Chicago AF is hosting its annual non-alcoholic tasting event this weekend, doubling its capacity from last year. Mirrored after a traditional craft beer fair or wine festival, attendees can taste a variety of zero-proof cocktails, wines, beers and spirits from AVEC, Bendición, Go Brewing, In Good Spirits, Three Spirit, Visitor and more. This event is open to all who are “sober, sober curious or just giving Dry January a try.” Tickets are $25 online.

Noon-4 p.m. Saturday

2657 W. Division St.

Create your own inner-vision journal — a diary and vision board rolled into one — at this community workshop. Supplies and herbal teas will be provided, but attendees can bring their own materials. Sign up for $20 online.

Patrons pose for a photo in Old Crow Smokehouse on Clark Street on Saturday night. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday

Old Crow Smokehouse, 3506 N. Clark St.

Bask in a whole lot of bacon at this festival featuring bacon-infused cocktails, mocktails and whiskey shots, a bacon-focused food menu, a live band, giveaways and more. Tickets start at $10 online.

Soldier Field on Nov. 19, 2021. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

1-2:30 p.m. Saturday

Soldier Field, 1410 S. Museum Campus Drive

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the home of the Chicago Bears and Chicago Fire FC. Guests will get to tour through Soldier Field’s south courtyard, locker and interview rooms, the skyline suite, colonnades, the field and stadium video control room. Tickets are $5-$25 online.

1-3 p.m. Saturday

Plant Chicago, 4459 S. Marshfield Ave.

Learn how you can use outdoor skills to support unhoused people through the winter during this educational workshop by Southeast Mutual Aid. The training will educate attendees on the city’s unhoused population, provide a brief overview of the city’s plan to support refugee families and basic first aid knowledge, explore how to use art to process and inspire change and more. Each person will take home an infographic and sample survival kit. Sign up for free here.

7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday

Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St.

Journey through music and time at this blues concert featuring harmonica and guitar pros across three generations: three-time Grammy nominee Billy Branch, his band Sons of Blues and special guest guitar Carlos Johnson; the Stephen Hull Experience with Andrew Alli; and Harrell “Young Rell” Davenport. Tickets are $10-$30 online.

Chicago and Milwaukee artists will be performing a circus and burlesque show, Cirquelesque, at Sideshow Gelato in Lincoln Square. Credit: Provided

8 and 10 p.m. Saturday

Sideshow Gelato, 4819 N. Western Ave.

This collaborative show between Chicago and Milwaukee artists features clowning, aerial tricks, sword swallowing and burlesque performances. Tickets for the 18-and-older show are $15 online.

9 p.m. Saturday-3 a.m. Sunday

Burlington Bar, 3425 W. Fullerton Ave.

Emo, punk and hardcore jams will play all night long.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday

Dovetail Brewery, 1800 W. Belle Plaine Ave.

Enjoy a German-style brunch featuring a variety of smoked beers, including Rauchbier and Smoked Helles. Each ticket includes access to a Kaiser Tiger buffet and Dovetail’s open bar. Tickets are $85 online.

Noon-1 p.m. Sunday

Virtual

Mariel Buqué is celebrating the release of her book, “Break the Cycle: A Guide to Healing Intergenerational Trauma,” with a virtual talk. She will be joined in conversation by Layla F. Saad, the author of “Me & White Supremacy.” Registration includes a copy of the book and is $29 online.

Englewood’s Vinyl & Vittles, 5800 S. Halsted St., hosts regular record fairs with live music, food and community. Credit: Provided

1-6 p.m. Sunday

aplomb creative salon, 1010 W. 35th St.

Shop records from local vendors, taste foods and spirits from local businesses and groove to DJs spinning vinyl all day long.

1-9 p.m. Sunday

Facets, 1517 W. Fullerton Ave.

Neighbors and film enthusiasts can support local filmmakers and watch their latest creations on the big screen, from gripping dramas to entertaining comedies. Tickets are $20 online.

2 p.m. Sunday

Cornservatory, 4210 N. Lincoln Ave.

Dogs will be dressed up and showing off their signature tricks at this “Corn Dog” show. Tickets are $15 online. Corn Dogs calendars will also be available to buy, and profits will support Chicago-based animal rescue One Tail at a Time.

The Great Boutelli will be performing at Sideshow Gelato in Lincoln Square. Credit: Provided

2 p.m. Sunday

Sideshow Gelato, 4819 N. Western Ave.

Magician The Great Boutelli will produce doves out of thin air and perform other magic tricks at this family-friendly show. Afterward, attendees can stick around and learn tricks with Boutelli using the Sideshow Gelato Magic Kit. Admission tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door or $25 for the additional magic kit and after-show lesson. Buy them online here.

2-4 p.m. Sunday

Kalapriya Center for Indian Performing Arts, 2101 S. Wabash Ave.

Celebrate the Hindu harvest festivals of Pongal and Makar Sankranti with a variety of rich cultural activities and traditions, including lively music and dance demonstrations, colorful decorations and Indian delicacies. Tickets are $5 online.

Patrons gather at On Tour Brewing Co., 1725 W. Hubbard St. Credit: Provided

3-7 p.m. Sunday

On Tour Brewing Co., 1725 W. Hubbard St.

This regular event features a rotating collective of Chicago musicians, who will recreate historical and Grateful Dead setlists on the second Sunday of each month. The show is free and open to the public.

4-7 p.m. Sunday

4109 W. Roosevelt Road

Browse visual art and enjoy open mic performances by neighbors at this artist showcase. Most artwork on display will be available to buy. Food and drinks will also be served. Tickets are $5-$8 online.

Chicagoans can eat, drink and game at WhirlyBall. Credit: Provided

6-9 p.m. Sunday

WhirlyBall Chicago, 1825 W. Webster Ave.

Travel back to the ’90s for this nostalgic WhirlyBall anniversary celebration, complete with games, a buffet, music, drinks, a ’90s outfit contest and more. Tickets are available through 5 p.m. Saturday for $15 online.

8 p.m. Sunday

Reggies Music Joint, 2105 S. State St.

Catch indie, pop and rock performances by Milkswarm, Oyeme and TV Buddah. Tickets are $10 online.

7-10 p.m. Sunday

1200 W. 35th St.

Celebrate the grand opening of new neighborhood shop Soul Language Scents, a fragrance bar, studio and store.

6-8 p.m. Friday

​JoJo’s Shake Bar, 23 W. Hubbard St.

Savor the sweet season in a cookies and hot chocolate sampling extravaganza featuring Chicago’s finest dessert concepts at JoJo’s winter wonderland tent.

8 p.m. Friday

​The Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave.

Laugh out loud at David Spade’s Catch Me Inside tour at The Riviera Theatre.

7:30 p.m. Saturday

Secret location

Unveil the Magic – join Sofar Sounds’ secret show in West Loop this Saturday for an unforgettable evening.

8 p.m. Saturday

​Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave.

Experience Oliver Tree’s new album, “Alone in a Crowd,” at Aragon Ballroom this Saturday.

Noon Sunday

Ramova Theatre, 3520 S. Halsted St.

Unveil unique fashion finds! Elevate your shopping experience at Thick Mall at the Ramova Theatre on Sunday.

12:20 p.m. Sunday

Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave.

Experience the power of music and feminism live when the Doll Parts supergroup rocks Schubas Tavern on Sunday.

