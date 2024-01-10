LINCOLN PARK — A Roscoe Village man was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday in Lincoln Park, and police are asking witnesses to help them find the driver, police said.

About 1:20 a.m. Sunday, Jason Kardish, 40, was in the crosswalk at Ashland Avenue and Diversey Parkway when the driver of a white SUV hit him, officials said. The driver did not stop.

Kardish was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries, police said. His family could not immediately be reached for comment.

Police say this is the car that killed a 40-year-old man using the crosswalk at the intersection of Ashland Avenue and Diversey Parkway early Sunday morning. Credit: Provided/Chicago Police Department

The driver that hit Kardish was in a white 2009-2014 Nissan Murano, police said. Its hood was damaged and it is missing a grill on the front, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the car or has any other information about the crash can call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) said his office is working with police to ensure the driver is caught.

“I’m heartbroken about the tragic death that occurred during this hit and run. I send my deepest condolences to the victim and their family,” Knudsen said in a statement. “I’m aware that detectives are investigating and are urging people who recognize the vehicle involved to contact them.”

