HUMBOLDT PARK — New housing is coming to an empty lot near Humboldt Park’s namesake park.

A construction permit was issued last month for a five-story building with 12 units at 1604 N. Francisco Ave., according to records from the Department of Buildings. The lot has been vacant since at least 2007.

The building will have office space and a nine-car garage on the first floor and units on the second through fifth floors with private balconies, according to the permit. It’s not clear whether they will be apartments or condos.

There will also be a penthouse with an elevator, a rooftop deck and enclosed stairs leading up the roof, according to the permit.

Urbanize Chicago was first to report on the building.

Arlo Development LLC is behind the project. The company has owned the double lot since 2005, according to property records. Property owners and the real estate agent did not reply to requests for comment.

The building is being designed by Hanna Architects, which has designed other apartments in the neighborhood, according to the company’s website. The firm designed 1554 N. Talman Ave., a modern six-story mixed use building with 30 apartments and a retail spot on the ground floor that used to house Cafe Pachuca.

