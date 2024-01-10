LAKEVIEW — A longtime Chicago boxer has opened his first gym in Lakeview.

Jose Ayala opened Ayala Boxing Academy, 3144 N. Lincoln Ave., in December. He took over the former Lakeview home of On The Route Bicycles after owner Joanne McSweeney retired and closed the business in September. McSweeney did not own the bike shop’s other location in Lincoln Square, 2338 W. Lawrence Ave., and has since let that lease expire.

Ayala, 51, has been a Chicago fighter for more than 20 years, primarily working as a trainer, he said. Until recently, he’s been using other people’s gyms, the city’s parks and clients’ homes to offer his training.

“Sometimes, when we only had an outdoor availability, if it rained or snowed we just couldn’t train,” he said. “Being a guest at someone else’s place, I didn’t have access to it 100 percent of the time, or a client’s garage is overflowing with stuff or their basement is flooded.”

McSweeney was one of Ayala’s students and was more than happy to offer her Lincoln Avenue storefront for him to rent, she said.

“I have been boxing for five years, and he’s one of the most incredible gentlemen I’ve ever met,” McSweeney said.

The gym has a sparring ring and multiple workout areas where students can practice their endurance and technique with heavy bags, speed bags and more under Ayala’s tutelage.

“Everyone is welcome here,” Ayala said.

Jose Ayala trains his student Mikey DeLeon in the gym’s sparring ring. Credit: Alex V. Hernandez/Block Club Chicago

The gym is named for Ayala’s late father, Carlos Ayala, who died in 2012, he said.

Some of Ayala’s earliest boxing memories are of father and son watching Julio César Chávez, Roberto Durán, Smokin’ Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali, he said.

“These were legendary fighters for me and my dad. It was always Julio César Chávez as my favorite,” he said.

Ayala and his dad also bonded over Sylvester Stallone’s “Rocky” series, he said.

“We watched those over and over,” he said.

Jose Ayala’s converted the basement of the former bike shop into a training area with heavy and speed bags. Credit: Alex V. Hernandez/Block Club Chicago

Though Ayala’s dad shared his love of the sport, he wanted his son to become a lawyer or doctor — any career that was more stable than boxing, Ayala said.

Ayala graduated from Lane Tech High School in 1991. After college, he worked for CPS and at the Boys and Girls Club in Uptown and did other odd jobs while pursuing his boxing career, he said.

“I had my first fight at 18, and my father was dead set against it,” he said.

But when Ayala decided to get into the sport anyway, his father, a long-distance runner, would watch his son’s training and offer tips on his stride and other advice, he said.

Ayala last boxed professionally in 2007, he said. Over the years, he’s broken a wrist, torn his ACL and had gallbladder surgery, so he decided it was time for him to become the Mickey Goldmill to someone else’s Rocky and focus on training, he said.

Ayala said he’s beyond grateful for the opportunity to share his knowledge with students at a gym he can call his own.

“I just wish my father was here to see it,” he said.

