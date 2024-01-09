WICKER PARK — Volunteers with the Wicker Park Advisory Council are raising hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund an extensive renovation of the dog-friendly area in the neighborhood’s namesake park — and they need help from the community.

Located in the southeast corner of Wicker Park, 1425 N. Damen Ave., the popular dog park badly needs repairs and upgrades, volunteer Kristin Drutchas said. In recent years, dogs and their owners have often arrived to find flooding, cracked concrete and other issues.

But the “No. 1 concern” has been broken fencing, causing some dogs to get their heads caught and smaller ones to escape, Drutchas said.

“I would say at least a third, maybe even more, of the actual fence posts are completely rotted through,” she said. “Over the years, volunteers have been continually patching the fences, putting up chicken wire, like plastic Home Depot chicken wire to keep the dogs from escaping or getting their heads caught.”

Drutchas and other volunteers are planning an overhaul of the dog park and have launched a capital campaign to raise $500,000. More information on how to donate can be found here.

If they’re successful, volunteers plan to work with the Park District to install new surface material, fencing, a splash basin and drinking fountain, among other upgrades. Plans also call for expanding the dog area by 25 percent.

A rendering for the proposed Wicker Park dog park renovation. Credit: Provided

Drutchas said as more people got dogs during the pandemic, demand for the dog park exploded — but many neighbors aren’t using it due to deteriorating conditions.

“What’s happening is that people aren’t using the park because it’s too small, and it’s dangerous,” Drutchas said. “And so this isn’t really just a dog owner issue, it’s all patrons of Wicker Park. So, getting this dog park up to standard helps everybody.”

The fundraiser has raised $20,000 from neighbors and received $25,000 from Special Service Area No. 33, which is administered by the Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce.

The dog park is also in the running to win $175,000 through the 1st Ward’s annual participatory budgeting process. Through Feb. 4, 1st Ward residents can vote on which infrastructure projects they’d like to see funded from Ald. Daniel La Spata’s 2024 menu money.

The Wicker Park Advisory Council plans to hold additional fundraisers this winter and spring to bring in donations for the dog park. The next one is a Mardi “Paws” event Feb. 3 at Canine Crews, 1616 N. Washtenaw Ave.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: