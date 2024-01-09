WEST TOWN — Twisted Spoke reopened Monday evening after it was temporarily shut down last week due to health code violations.

The license for the biker-themed bar and restaurant, 501 N. Ogden Ave., was temporarily revoked Thursday by the Chicago Department of Public Health, according to a notice on its door and an inspection report on the city’s website.

Inspectors cited Twisted Spoke on Jan. 4 for several infractions, including a priority violation for a broken drain line beneath a dishwashing machine, according to the city’s report.

The restaurant also had expired food in a walk-in cooler, according to the report.

“Observed expired ready-to-eat [time/temperature control for safety] foods in the walk-in cooler (salsa and pork) refrigerated over 24 hours and stored beyond the maximum 7-day use-by date,” according to the report. “Management instructed to date mark all applicable ready-to-eat [time/temperature control for safety] foods refrigerated for more than 24 hours and discard them or consume them before the use-by date.”

Twisted Spoke had its license temporarily suspended by the city last week due to several health code violations. Credit: Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago

Reached by phone Monday, Twisted Spoke owner Mitch Einhorn said the issues that led to the violations were taken care of last week, and a new drain pipe has been installed.

Twisted Spoke passed its latest health inspection Monday afternoon, a health department spokesperson confirmed. It reopened Monday evening.

“The drain line has fully been replaced from the bottom of the dishwasher back to the open site drain, so no more dripping into the floor drain,” Einhorn said. “Everything is back to normal.”

Einhorn opened Twisted Spoke almost 30 years ago in West Town at Grand and Ogden. He said the restaurant has never been shut down by the city before, although it did fail another health inspection last summer, according to health department records.

You can find past health inspections for Chicago businesses here.

