NEAR NORTH SIDE — Workout equipment donations are being accepted on the Near North Side through Jan. 17 for community fitness classes for older people.

Hanson Fit Health and community organization Project Education Plus are accepting lightly used equipment like yoga mats, resistance bands and kettle balls. Donations can be dropped off 3-5 p.m. at 542 W. Hobbie St. until Jan. 16, according to the event Instagram post.

Hanson Fit Health is hosting a fundraising event 11 a.m. Jan. 17 at St. Matthew’s, 1000 N. Orleans St., to mark the end of the equipment drive. The event will have a free 30-minute exercise resistance band class, and organizers will accept workout equipment donations, according to Hanson Fit Health.

The organizers of the drive have been running exercise classes for older people since August, according to Chicago Demons, a Project Education Plus athletics program.

“With your donations, we plan on taking that equipment and offering exercise education to other individuals in communities all over Chicago,” Chicago Demons wrote on Twitter.

Donations to the equipment drive and fundraiser are tax deductible, according to Hanson Fit Health.

More information about the event and drive is on the organization’s Instagram and Twitter.

