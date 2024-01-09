RIVER NORTH — The numbers are in, and Bally’s came up short in its expected tax revenue from its temporary casino in 2023 — about $9.6 million short.

Bally’s temporary casino opened in September at Medinah Temple, 600 N. Wabash Ave. It has nearly 800 slot machines and 56 gaming tables, plus two restaurants and a coffee shop. The casino initially operated 8 a.m.-4 a.m. daily but has been a 24-hour operation since Dec. 27.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration projected the city would earn $12.8 million in gaming tax revenue from Bally’s in 2023, with the casino slated to open in June. But after opening weeks later than scheduled, the casino earned $3.1 million for the city last year despite increasing Chicago’s share every month, according to recently released figures.

Students study to be casino dealers on May 3, 2023 for Bally’s temporary casino, which is set to open at Medinah Temple this summer. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Bally’s brought in $8.5 million in gross revenue in December — $864,645.42 of that is Chicago’s share. December was the highest-grossing month in the casino’s four-month run, according to data from the Illinois Gaming Board.

In a media release Monday, Bally’s officials said the temporary casino saw its highest attendance rates in December with nearly 100,000 admissions.

“We’ve added free parking, new promotions and expanded hours to meet customers’ expectations. Our guests have responded positively. In December, we saw our highest attendance and revenues to date,” Mark Wong, vice president and general manager, said in a statement.

Mayor Brandon Johnson praised Bally’s in a statement, saying the revenue growth is “a positive sign for both the casino and the city of Chicago.”

“Economic contributions from such establishments play a crucial role in boosting the local economy, creating job opportunities, and enhancing the overall business environment,” Johnson said.

Bally’s Chicago hosted a series of info sessions for people interested in casino jobs, at Malcolm X College on Feb. 21, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

In late October, as revenue and attendance remained flat, Bally’s quietly added two hourly shuttle bus locations in Chinatown. The shuttles went largely unnoticed until December, when Block Club reached out to local community leaders and officials to ask about the routes.

An average of about 2,681 people visited the casino daily in October, the Sun-Times reported. In its first weeks, an average of 3,347 people visited, according to the Sun-Times.

More than 3,000 more people visited the casino in November, the month after the Chinatown shuttle service launched, the Tribune reported. Figures for December weren’t immediately available.

The addition of the shuttles revived long-held concerns about local casinos targeting communities with a history of problem gambling. Since then, Bally’s has added two additional shuttle bus routes in Uptown’s Asia on Argyle district, to and from Cafe Hoang and Furama Restaurant, according to the casino’s site.

