GOLD COAST — A Chicago police officer and a person involved in an attempted smash-and-grab at a Prada store were shot during a gunfight early Monday in Gold Coast, police said.

At 4:16 a.m., officers responded to a call about a crew of people attempting to drive an SUV into a Prada store, 30 E. Oak St., so they could burglarize it, police said.

Officers saw an armed person and chased him to the first block of East Walton Street, where they tried to de-escalate the situation before gunfire was exchanged between officers and the other person, police said.

An officer, 55, was hit in his leg and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds, police said.

The other person was hit multiple times; officers applied a tourniquet to him, and he was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he was in surgery as of Monday morning, police said. Police did not say how many times or where the man was shot, and they did not say his age.

Two guns were found at the scene, and police are looking for more people and cars they think were involved in the attempted smash-and-grab, Supt. Larry Snelling said at a Monday morning news conference.

One of the cars involved was a Dodge Durango SUV, police said.

The two officers involved — one a 55-year-old with 17 years on the force, and the other a 20-year-old with six years — will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days, police said. The shooting is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, police said.

This is a developing story.

