LOGAN SQUARE — With snow storms hitting Chicago this week, neighborhood groups are ready as usual to keep the area around the Logan Square Monument clear of snow.

A group of Logan Square businesses and organizations have banded together for the ninth year to pay for snow removal around the monument leading to the Logan Square Blue Line station, 2620 N. Milwaukee Ave.

The program costs about $3,200 for 10-12 snowfalls, according to Andy Schneider, president of Logan Square Preservation, the group anchoring the effort.

This year’s sponsors include Logan Square Preservation, the Logan Square Chamber of Commerce, Liberty Bank, Reno, Play, Federales, Lula Cafe, Andros Taverna and R.P. Fox & Associates, which owns a few buildings in the neighborhood.

“It’s incredible to see the generosity of these businesses each year,” Schneider said. “Several of them have been working with us since the program began and thanks to them, visitors and neighbors are able to easily walk through the namesake center of our neighborhood.”

Schneider launched the program several years ago after realizing the city doesn’t plow around the well-traveled area surrounding the monument, despite it being city land.

The program went on hiatus in 2021 due to the pandemic, but returned in recent years.

The Logan Square Chamber of Commerce is looking into launching a special service area in Logan Square, which would have property owners pay additional taxes to cover communal services like snow removal and trash pickup, officials said.

Weather experts predict Chicago will get its first big snowfall Monday and Tuesday, with the heaviest snow expected 1-5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: