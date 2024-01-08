CHICAGO — It’s better to be safe than sorry when it comes to winterizing your car in Chicago, car mechanics say.

The city’s winters are notoriously cold and snowy, which can be hard on cars. Oliver Mojsoski, customer service manager at Carrectly Auto Care, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, urged Chicagoans to not skip out on preventative car maintenance, especially around winter.

“We know when it gets cold, it can leave you stranded, and more accidents happen in the winter,” Mojsoski said.

Maintaining good visibility while driving is a key element with road safety, Mojsoski said. He said he would not skip replacing windshield wipers when the rubber — or, preferably, silicone — wears out, making sure window washers and defrosters are working correctly and keeping headlights clear.

“These are preventative things [that] are fairly inexpensive, but it’s more like investing in your safety on the road,” he said.

Mojsoski said keeping an eye on tire treads to make sure they aren’t running too low and losing grip on the road is also a key component to car winterizing.

According to websites for tire shops like Firestone, Goodyear, Bridgestone and Pep Boys, one way to check tire tread depth is “the penny test.” If you can see the top of Lincoln’s head when that edge of the coin is toward the treads, it’s time to outfit your car with new tires.

“We gotta make sure the brakes are good, the tires are good. Those are two vital components of actually stopping the vehicle,” he said.

With more electric cars dotting the roads, Mojsoski said mechanical upkeep remains more or less the same when it comes to brakes maintenance and tire rotations. The main difference between gas- and electric-powered cars is how the battery is integrated within the vehicle’s engine as a whole – which is why he recommends that Tesla or other electric vehicle owners visit a dealership’s service department as opposed to a smaller auto care shop for other components of that winter checkup.

Once the more immediate safety concerns are addressed from a mechanical standpoint, Mojsoski said body work preservation should get some attention as well.

“If salt stays on the exterior of the car, it can start rusting,” he said. “It can cause … bigger problems down the road, like suspension pieces [rusting], so it’s important to have that clean.”

Any salt, dirt, debris or tar can damage your vehicle’s paint — so if any of those things chip through the car’s clear coat, body work becomes a necessity to prevent exterior rusting, Mojsoski said.

“Which is quite pricey, because you have to respray whole panels and … make sure it looks good,” he said.

Car owners can extend the life of paint jobs on 2019 or newer cars by installing paint protection film or ceramic coating.

Mojsoski recommended rust-proofing the vehicle’s undercarriage or, at the very least, cleaning it regularly.

He said cold weather maintenance includes running battery tests and making sure the cold cranking amps in a car’s battery are in good working condition, since weather can affect the battery’s overall functionality. He said he would also check to make sure a car’s alternator is providing enough voltage to power the battery whenever the car starts.

Kevin Doom, National Weather Service meteorologist, said winter can sneak up on people, so it’s important to stay up to date on the weather forecast to avoid issues or surprises while traveling. Chicagoans should take things slow in rainy or snowy conditions while on the road, he said.

“And if things are slick, take things really slow,” Doom said.

Remember to keep tools in your car to help dig yourself out of snow if necessary, Doom said. He said it’s also important to keep a winter safety kit in your car with water, food, cellphone charger cables and portable chargers, jumper cables, hand warmers, kitty litter for additional tire traction when necessary and a first-aid kit.

“You really can’t have too much in your safety kit,” he said. “But those are the more important items.”

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: