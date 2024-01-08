CHICAGO — Small businesses started during the pandemic may be eligible for up to $30,000 in grants from Illinois’ Back to Business New Business grant program if they apply before Jan. 11, according to the Illinois government.

The program is open to businesses that are currently operating and began in the state between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2021, according to the Illinois Back to Business website. Businesses also must have made between $25,000 and $20 million gross in 2021 to qualify.

In 2020, over 170,000 business were started in Illinois and in 2021 almost 200,000 business started up in the state, according to an Illinois government news release.

The new business grants are targeted to industries in Illinois “that have experienced particular and prolonged hardship throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the business grant website.

Some of the priority industries include, hotels, restaurants, arts organizations, retail stores, salons and care services. The full list of qualified industries can be found on the Back to Business website.

Relief for small businesses opened during the pandemic is now available — up to $30,000!



Visit https://t.co/LlSr1wSEcm to learn more and apply by January 11. pic.twitter.com/aW5rDXtUGi — ChicagoBACP (@ChicagoBACP) December 28, 2023

Businesses started during the pandemic that are not in priority industries can also qualify if they are majority owned by someone who received unemployment insurance after March 13, 2020, according to the grant website.

Businesses that previously received grants like the Illinois Business Interruption Grant, Back to Business Grant, Shuttered Venue Operators Grant or the Restaurant Revitalization Fund Grant are not eligible for this Back to Business New Grant program, according to the Illinois government.

Brick-and-mortar businesses that meet the grant criteria are eligible for $10,000 to $30,000 in grants depending on when the business opened and home-based businesses are eligible for $5,000 to $10,000 in grants depending on when they opened, according to the grant website.

Applications for the program close at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 11 and can be completed on the grant program website.

