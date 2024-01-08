DOWNTOWN — A festival focused on natural hair care will be happening at the Warwick Allerton Hotel on Jan. 14.

Natural Hair Fest — located at 701 N. Michigan Ave. — will feature a marketplace, classes and entertainment on Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

“Natural Hair Fest is designed to promote a way of life that nurtures natural hair growth and teaches proper regimens for the care and maintenance of healthy, natural hair,” according to the festival’s event page.

The festival will be focused on “coarse, curly, kinky, coily and multi-textured hair types,” according to the event page.

The event will have a marketplace, classes, panels and demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a spoken word showcase from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and an Afro-international fashion show and dance party from 7 p.m. to 11:59 p.m, according to the event page.

Natural Hair Fest has been travelling to over 20 cities across the U.S. putting on similar events.

Full day passes for the Chicago hair festival event start at $40 and half day passes start at $25. Tickets can be purchased through the event’s website or at the event and more information can be found on Facebook.

