CHICAGO — Chicago prides itself on being a city that can handle snow and frigid temperatures.

Winters are brutal, but residents are prepared to fight with time-tested tools of destruction: snow blowers, shovels — and industrial-grade snow boots.

Still, some blizzards are so unrelenting they earn their own nickname and spot in the Chicago weather hall of fame. These are instances where travel becomes impossible, safety is compromised and, sometimes, lives are lost.

From the car-abandoning chaos of the blizzard of ’67 to the three-day snow hell of 2011’s Snowmageddon, we took a look at the National Weather Service’s list of Chicago’s top snow storms of all time.

The Chicago skyline is visible above a churning, steaming lake as subzero temperatures and blizzard conditions freeze Chicago on Dec. 23, 2022. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Jan. 26-27, 1967: The Blizzard of ’67

It’s been over 55 years since Chicago’s biggest snowstorm of all time, yet its impact never seems to leave the city’s consciousness. The snowfall began just after 5 a.m. with gusts reaching over 50 mph and didn’t stop until 10 a.m. the following day. By then, a historic 23 inches of powder had blanketed the city, depositing drifts as high as 6 feet throughout.

People stranded with their cars in Chicago Blizzard of 1967. Credit: 58follow/Wikimedia Commons

Splashed across the front page of the Tribune on the 27th was the ominous headline “Record Snow Grips City” followed by “10 Die; Schools Close; Zero Predicted.”

The day before the storm, forecasters predicted snow and rain would be likely, which later escalated to warnings for hazardous driving and finally a heavy snow warning the morning of the blizzard.

But by the time people were at school and work, the snow had already taken hold. The fallout was significant: Both airports shut down, over 20,000 cars and 1,100 buses were stranded — many with people inside — and food and heating supplies were nearly impossible to access. Some of the stranded motorists were pregnant women who had to rely on snow plows, bulldozers and even sleds to get to the hospital. According to the weather service, at least 12 babies were born at home. Helicopters were deployed to deliver supplies to hospitals and people stuck in their vehicles.

To clear the mess, over 500 pieces of equipment were used, including dump trucks that hauled snow into the Chicago River. In the end, 60 people died and the city experienced its greatest economic setback since the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 — $150 million, or about $1.38 billion today.

Jan. 1-3, 1999: The New Year’s Blizzard

For as worried as people were about New Year’s Day 2000, they should have been scared of New Year’s Day 1999. The holiday started with a bang when snow began falling about noon and didn’t stop until 21.6 inches had fallen over the next three days. Most of the storm hit on Jan. 2, when 18.6 inches of snow drowned the city in a matter of hours.

“Winter piles it on; snowfall snarls streets,” the Tribune reported after three days of Chicago being pounded by the snow. It was the worst snow in 20 years, and the 60 mph wind caused a delay in clearing the streets. Temperatures were already in the teens, even before the whipping wind. The “Icy slap in the face,” as the Tribune called it, kept snow piled across a frozen, and now slippery, tundra.

Once again, thousands were stranded — though this time many were able to seek refuge in hotels, shelters and homes. Flights were canceled and roads were impassible until the wind died down enough to allow for plows and other equipment. At least 43 deaths were reported related to the storm.

Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2011: Snowmageddon/The Groundhog Day Blizzard

The blizzard of 2011 — better known by its monikers “Snowmageddon” and the “Groundhog Day Blizzard” — is the city’s third-largest winter storm on the books. Snow fell again and again and again for 40 hours over three days as a cruelly obvious sign that a certain rodent hadn’t seen its shadow. Rows of cars were famously abandoned on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, and the streets were eerily empty — except for the 21.2 inches of snow filling them.

A winter service vehicle abandoned and stuck on Lake Shore Drive during the storm of 2011. Credit: Victorgrigas at English Wikipedia/Wikipedia Commons

This storm was also quite violent, with winds reaching gusts of 70 mph in addition to lightning, thunder, hail and ice. Some snow drifts were reported at 10 feet or higher. Over 84,000 Chicago residents were left without power for two days while airports, trains, schools and most roads were temporarily closed. It’s believed seven to 12 people died.

The storm had lasting impacts on the way the city handled blizzards going forward, largely owed to the ire of the many stranded motorists. Among the changes: removable sections of the DuSable Lake Shore Drive median wall so cars could turn around to get out of future messes.

Jan. 12-14, 1979: The Election Blizzard

The blizzard of 1979 started on the heels of 10 straight days of deadly zero or below temperatures, with residents unaware of the double whammy to come. In fact, much snow wasn’t initially predicted at all — an expected 2-4 inches the day before had only amounted to less than an inch. Forecasters told the Tribune “the storm just fizzled out.”

However, slowly but surely overnight and into the next day, the storm had indeed begun, with more predicted.

“Inasmuch as the city is still digging its way out of the 9.3-inch snowfall of New Year’s weekend, more snow may not be the most welcome news in the world,” the Tribune wrote.

By the third day, the storm had developed into a full-on “blinding” blizzard that had unleashed 20.3 inches across the city. O’Hare closed, traffic nearly stopped, train tracks froze, fires broke out that were almost impossible to reach and buildings collapsed. A drunken snow plow driver went into a rage and smashed his truck into dozens of cars, killing someone. In all, at least five deaths were related to the storm.

In the aftermath, Mayor Michael Bilandic received much of the blame for the disorganized response to the storm and a perceived lack of proper preparation. Roads were cleared long after he had expressed they should be, garbage piled up, transportation was largely stagnant and the few trains that did run were told to bypass stops on the West Side. Snow remained on the South and West sides longer than other areas of the city, and city crews were called clueless by Sun-Times columnist Mike Royko.

Bilandic apologized for his mistakes but lost by a landslide in the next election to Jane Byrne, Chicago’s first woman mayor, with the blizzard as a major issue in her campaign.

Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2015: The Superbowl Blizzard

Exactly four years after Snowmageddon shook the city, another record-breaking blizzard swept across the region. What was expected to be an easy weekend of eating nachos and watching the Patriots and Seahawks battle at Super Bowl XLIX fumbled into one of the city’s top winter storms in history.

While the 2011 storm had been predicted, this one was “hard to nail down,” the Tribune reported. As the sports-filled weekend approached, forecasters began to change their tune, announcing an estimated 8 inches on the way by Friday — swelling into 18 expected inches by Sunday morning. By Monday, the total was a whopping 19.3 in, 16.2 of which fell in one day.

Once again, schools closed, power was knocked out for over 50,000 people, flights were canceled and fleets of plows and other snow destroyers were sent out to do their work. That year, February earned the record of third-snowiest ever for Chicago. At least a dozen Cook County residents died from incidents related to snow shoveling, including at least four in Chicago. The Patriots won, but most Chicagoans were too distracted by the blizzard to care.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: