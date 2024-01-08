CHICAGO — Skip the winter blues by embracing the snowy season.

Chicago has plenty of options for getting outside in the snow: You can bring the family or rally up your crew to strap on skis at a forest preserve or hop on a sled in a city park.

Check out just some of the options:

A sledser on the hill at Humboldt Park after a heavy snowfall in Chicago on Feb. 2, 2022. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Sledding

There is a visceral joy in hurtling down a hill with a thin piece of plastic between you and the ground.

If you’re looking to sled, check out the sledding hill at the Dan Ryan Woods, South Western Avenue and 87th Street. It’s lighted, staffed and has a hill for snowboarding. The hill is open 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday once there’s at least 3 inches of snow on the ground.

You can also head to Swallow Cliff Woods-North, Calumet Sag Road/Route 83, west of La Grange Road/96th Avenue, to scream down a beautiful bluff. This hill has lights and is open daily for varied hours when conditions allow. Call 708-839-5617 for snow conditions and hill information. Note: Dogs are not allowed on the stairs leading to the hill — leave Fido at home. Swallow Cliff Woods is open daily from sunup to sundown.

If you’re sledding with little ones, drive to Warren Park, 17801 W. Washington St. in Gurnee, to check out the bunny hill. Bring the fam to the on-site warming shelter if you get chilly and nom on some snacks. If your crew wants to amp up their sledding experience, visit the larger hill within the park. Both hills are open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. when there is enough snow.

Snowshoeing

See the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53 in Lisle, in a new way: from snowshoes. This beginner-friendly activity is only available if there are at least 4 inches of snow. Strap your winter boots into rental snow shoes — available January-March — or bring your own before wandering the marked and groomed trails. Bring water to stay hydrated, and wear layers to easily adjust as you work up a sweat or if the temperatures drop. Rental shoes are available 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Snowshoe an hour from Chicago next to Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes National Park in Porter, Indiana, for beautiful views of the prairie surrounding the lake. Bring showshoes or rent them at Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education, 100 N. Lake St. in Gary, Indiana, to use on the Paul H. Douglas Trail. (Note: The Center is closed at the time of publication due to local construction. Plan to bring snowshoes or check the website for ongoing updates on when rentals will be available again.) The park service recommends waiting for 4-6 inches of snow before snowshoeing in the park. There are more than 15 miles of trails to choose from here, and the park is open 6 a.m.-11 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing

The step-glide rhythm of cross-country skiing is hypnotic, and you might feel stress melting away as you slide along the 350 miles of trails across the Cook County Forest Preserves.

Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, 12545 W. 111th St. in Lemont, becomes Sagawau Nordic Center in the winter, providing ski rentals, groomed trails and even lessons at its PSIA Gold Medal Ski School. Just over an hour away from Downtown Chicago, this awesome resource is open from mid-December through early March — snow depending.

Rentals run 9 a.m.-2 p.m. daily and must be returned by 3:45 p.m. Reserve a time to rent equipment here. There are no changing rooms or lockers available, so bring only what you plan to ski with.

For ungroomed trails, visit Skokie Lagoons at Willow Road and Linder Avenue in New Trier Township. This beautiful area next to Lake Michigan is just 20 minutes from Downtown. The 894-acre lagoons feature extensive paved and unpaved pathways from the 16-mile North Branch Trail to shorter loops about 5 miles long and out-and-back mile-long routes. Skokie Lagoons trails are open from sunup to sundown.

Pro tip: Groomed trails feature lines in the snow to help steer skis. Traveling on these trails is considered easier than skiing on non-groomed trails. Consider going to a place with groomed paths if you’re skiing with kids or beginners to make the experience a little easier.

A sledder chills in the snow on the hill at Humboldt Park after a heavy snowfall in Chicago on Feb. 2, 2022. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Downhill Skiing and Snowboarding

You don’t have to go too far from Chicago to find ski lifts and slopes: just drive 3.5 hours from Downtown to Cascade Mountain in Portage, Wisconsin. There are a variety of difficulty levels available, from bunny hill to black diamond runs, plus a terrain park for practicing quick maneuvers. There’s even a tubing hill, and many trails have lights so you can watch the sunset and stay out in the dark. Weather-depending open hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays. Ski, snowboard and tube rentals are available.

Chestnut Mountain Resort, 8700 W. Chestnut Mountain Road in Galena, is just over three hours from Downtown and features bunny hill (easiest) through black diamond slopes (most difficult). The 475-foot vertical drop hosts 19 runs across 3,500 feet of runnable powder. Check the slope conditions for up-to-date hours, snow details, temperatures, and which trails, lifts and tows are open.

Credit: Devon Christopher Adams/Flickr

Ice Skating

Head to the Maggie Daley Park Ice Skating Ribbon, 337 E. Randolph St., and McCormick Tribune Ice Rink, 201 E. Randolph St., for the quintessential Downtown skating experience. These outdoor rinks are open daily with varying hours from mid-November through March. Bring skates or rent on-site. Plus, there are lockers to stash extra layers, shopping bags and other belongings. Get tickets ahead of time — these places are popular.

Want to skate on the ice where the Blackhawks play? You can at Fifth Third Arena, 1801 W. Jackson Blvd. Check the rink’s events schedule for themed skates. Daily admission is first come, first served, and skate rentals are available. If you’re a repeat visitor, buy a punch pass to save money. Public skate times vary depending on when the Blackhawks practice. Check the schedule for availability.

Your Park

If you own skis, snowshoes or sleds, wait for a few inches of snow and head to your local park. It’s easy to get out the door and play in the snow more frequently if you don’t have to travel far.

Check the Park District website for info on whether nearby parks have rentable gear or ice rinks.

