WASHINGTON PARK — As the new year dawned, Verlean Singletary and Courtney Woods were about ready to pull the plug on their South Side bookstore.

Da Book Joint, which specializes in books by Black writers featuring Black characters, closed its prior brick-and-mortar in 2009 and shifted online. The same fate seemed imminent for its current location at the Boxville marketplace, 330 E. 51st St. in Washington Park, after their customer base had dwindled for months, they said.

But a generous offer from Boxville’s owner, Urban Juncture — plus an outpouring of love from longtime customers and countless prayers — led Singletary and her daughter Woods to change their minds.

Da Book Joint will stay open for now as the co-owners plot out how to sustain the bookstore for the long haul, they said this week.

“We have had tons of support, an outpouring of love from our regulars and other bookstore owners,” Woods told Block Club. “They’ve encouraged us to continue the good fight — to continue making ourselves relevant and to continue being that pillar in our community.”

For months, Singletary and Woods planned to announce Da Book Joint would leave Boxville Dec. 30, just a month after the shop’s two-year anniversary.

Declining foot traffic at their store — which they said coincides with, and is perhaps caused by, more vacancies at the marketplace and loiterers from the nearby Green Line stop — had put the business in a spiral, they said.

“We were going to officially close our Bronzeville location and just focus on our online presence,” Woods wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “Our location had become like a ghost town. It came to the point that we were literally losing money by opening our doors.”

But as the owners said Da Book Joint’s days were likely numbered, customers pushed them to stay open and keep supplying the community with culturally relevant books, they said. Boxville’s owner then offered to “help us with rent through the winter,” Woods said.

With the show of support from neighbors and more flexibility in their finances, they felt confident in staying open for at least a little while longer. As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s, Woods prayed “right then and there” that the coming weeks and months would offer clarity on how to sustain the store, she said.

“Urban Juncture has stepped up, and they are in a position where they are trying to help us stay in Boxville and stay in Bronzeville,” Woods said. “We’re trying to work together and see what we can do to make sure we’re still surviving.”

Children’s books, written by Black authors and focusing on issues like self-confidence, the beauty of daily life and father-child relationships, on display at Da Book Joint. Credit: Jamie Nesbitt Golden

Da Book Joint was founded by Singletary in 2007. Woods, who was then in middle school, came up with the name.

Singletary ran the shop at 95th Street and Jeffery Boulevard for about two years before rising rents pushed the bookstore out of that location, she said.

The store then focused on online sales and held pop-ups at local events for more than a decade before opening on 51st Street in fall 2021. Singletary and Woods have been “the perfect mix” in running the business since the latter came on as co-owner, they said.

“I’m an accountant by trade, and I’m more of the business-minded person with the book ordering, the inventory, the things to keep things going,” Singletary said. “Courtney is that creative mind. She comes up with different ideas, marketing and events to draw in customers.”

Woods has tapped into BookTok, the literature-loving TikTok community, and other social media outlets to boost the store’s profile. She’s prioritized authenticity on social media, she said, as evidenced by her honesty about feeling “frustrated” by the downturn in customers and her own role in the shop’s decline.

“We did struggle with a lack of support from the community and everything, but I feel like in our previous two years, we haven’t put our best foot forward, either,” Woods said. “For 2024, we’re kicking it into full throttle. We’re projecting this is going to be one of our best years yet.”

The duo is planning book signings, kid-focused events and other programs as part of the shop’s fresh start this year, in an effort to get more people in the door, Singletary said.

Da Book Joint will depend on neighbors’ support if Singletary’s daughter’s lofty projection is to come true, she said.

“If we could get the community and our customers to participate, to come out purchase a book and show support, that would keep us going,” Singletary said.

Da Book Joint is open noon-7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: