OLD IRVING PARK — “Nobody goes through their experiences alone. And even when we do feel like nobody is listening, there’s always somebody that can relate,” said Matthew Alvarez, who is using podcasting to combine his passions of music and mental health awareness and create positive content.

Alvarez is the founder of Sad Boy Radio, a show that features interviews with and performances by Chicago artists and DJs.

What makes Sad Boy Radio unique isn’t just who is on the show, but also what is brought up within conversation. With the help of Alvarez’s producer Isaac Erazo, the interviews delve into topics that people may not feel comfortable speaking about publicly, from failed relationships to depression.

Sad Boy Radio has gained traction across the internet, with over 11,000 followers on Instagram, more than 8,000 on TikTok and over 1,200 YouTube subscribers. Clips of interviews have gone viral with millions of views.

“Whenever I had conversations with my friends, it would go back to the idea of songs that I related to, experiences that I heard in music,” said Alvarez. “The idea of the podcast was meant to be a casual conversation with your friend. I’ve never met any of these artists prior to these interviews, but we sit down and you would never know that.”

The videos are titled in the form of a question. Alvarez said he hopes this makes viewers think deeper after watching episodes, while also understanding it’s OK to not have the “right” answer all the time.

Alvarez started the podcast in 2021, the year both of his grandmothers passed away and relationships with some of his friends faded away. Those events could have easily made it the worst year of his life, but he flipped it around upon graduating college, as he learned how to express himself through his show, Alvarez said.

“I learned how to communicate. I learned to set boundaries for myself. So 21-year-old Matt is completely different from 23,” said Alvarez.

Alvarez records the show at Private Stock Studios, 4255 N. Knox Ave. in Old Irving Park. Juice WRLD, Chance The Rapper and Noname have all recorded music there.

Artists including OG Stevo, Ausar, Lil Blessin and theMIND have appeared on Sad Boy Radio. A clip of theMIND discussing trauma has received over three million views and more than 200,000 likes on Instagram.

Chicago DJs who have been guests on Sad Boy Radio include King Inesse, Gato The DJ and DJ Drip. Alvarez said despite DJs being crucial to the nightlight scene, no one talks about their stories or who they are outside of the booth — something he wanted to bring to light on camera.

“Everybody parties with these people, everybody sees them out every single weekend. And they’re fighting their own battles … the reason you don’t know is because they’re the life of the party,” Alvarez said. “You see all these DJs and you would never know their story. And that’s the story I wanted to tell.”

Outside of Sad Boy Radio, Alvarez hosts an After School Matters program, “Podcasts Exploration with Sad Boy Radio,” where he works with students interested in podcasting.

Alvarez said he’s grateful for how his show and brand have developed over the past two years, and he hopes to “reach a global level” with Sad Boy Radio.

“I do hope to interview the biggest artists in the world,” he said. “Eventually, there’s going to be somebody new that is at that level. And that’s going to be the person I want to sit down with.”

You can subscribe to Sad Boy Radio on YouTube, as well as follow on TikTok and Instagram @sad.boy.radio.

