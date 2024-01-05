PORTAGE PARK — Bluebird’s Portage Park location caught fire this week, and the owner is asking fans of the restaurant to help support his employees while he rebuilds over the next several months.

The fire broke out around 1 p.m. Wednesday at 3938 N. Central Ave., officials said. The two-story building is home to Bluebird’s second location, which opened in June.

The fire was put out fairly quickly by responding firefighters, and no injuries were reported, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

Owner Zachary Lucchese-Soto launched a GoFundMe campaign Thursday to help support staff temporarily out of a job. The employees at Bluebird’s Portage Park location also live in the neighborhood, he said.

“Going over there and seeing the utter devastation, we’re a family business and a lot of blood sweat and tears went into opening the first time. To just see it gone is hard,” Lucchese-Soto said.

The restaurant was still closed for the winter holiday when the fire broke out. Lucchese-Soto said he was working at home when he got word of the emergency.

“I got a call from the kitchen manager who lives in the neighborhood that the building was ablaze. I got over there as quickly as I could,” Lucchese-Soto said. “There were two fire trucks and three police cars that blocked off the entire street.”

First responders were there for hours putting out the blaze and then sorting through the charred debris to figure out how the fire started, Lucchese-Soto said.

The exterior of Bluebird’s Portage Park location was boarded up Jan. 4, 2024. The day prior the building had caught fire. Credit: Provided.

An arson investigator said an old wire inside the building became overheated and appeared to be the cause of the fire, Lucchese-Soto said.

“The firemen were all very nice, reassuring me throughout the situation that things would eventually get better,” Lucchese-Soto said.

Lucchese-Soto is dealing with insurance in order to rebuild and initially hoped to reopen by St. Patrick’s Day, he said. After further assessing the damage and talking with his insurance company, it appears the repairs might take five or six months, he said.

“But the game plan is 100 percent to reopen. I’m praying that insurance will at least get us back to where we were and give me something so I can at least retain the core group of employees,” Lucchese-Soto said.

“In the meantime, it would mean the world to me if fans could support the Lakeview location. When Portage Park gets back up and rocking, please come out to see us.”

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: