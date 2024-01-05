ENGLEWOOD — An Englewood resident is bringing a new style of fitness class to her community to inspire neighbors to bounce around for a healthier lifestyle.

Fitness aficionado Olympia Cure is always searching for new forms of exercise to “level up and trick [her] brain” into staying active, she said.

That passion has led to Cure practicing Double Dutch jump rope, mastering bowling and, most recently, teaching roller skating classes at Englewood’s Hamilton Park, 513 W. 72nd St., she said.

Now, Cure hopes to share her love of nontraditional exercise with neighbors through her Kangoo Jumps lessons. Neighbors can strap on a pair of Kangoo Jumps shoes and move on their “trampoline feet,” Cure said.

Classes are 1-2 p.m. Sundays at Cleanslate Chicago, 6027 S. Wentworth Ave. Cure — a licensed Kangoo Jump instructor — leads the class.

Participants move around in Cure’s hour-long Kangoo Jumps sessions like an aerobics class, she said. The music pumps while you bounce.

The bouncy shoes, patented by Swiss engineer Denis Naville in the ’90s, contain a middle spring that absorbs the impact slapping the pavement might have on joints.

Englewood resident Olympia Cure leads a lesson at her Kangoo Jumps Fitness class. Credit: Olympia Cure

Studies have found wearing rebounding shoes like Kangoo Jumps can boost cardiovascular health while limiting or improving leg injuries.

Cure’s classes are for any adults who want to move their bodies amid the gloomy skies and cold weather of winter, she said.

For anyone who’s ever held themselves back because of “what they can or can’t do because of body pains,” Cure’s Kangoo Jumps lessons are especially for them, she said. She’s already had a 69-year-old student give it a try, she said.

“I wanted to offer something different to the community that might be in other areas that would never come to Englewood if nobody ever introduces it,” Cure said.

Cure fell in love with her Kangoo Jumps nearly two years ago on a warmer coast.

Cure’s friend was visiting family in California when she stumbled on a Kangoo class on the beach, Cure said. Her friend sent Cure pictures of the lessons with a text message saying she was joining the class.

Cure’s first thought was, “Oh my God, that looks so cool,” she said. “And then I said, ‘We need a Chicago version of that in Englewood.'”

Cure started buying discounted shoes off Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace, she said. Kangoo Jumps can cost as much as $300.

Cure started walking with the new shoes in her home and bouncing with instructors leading YouTube tutorials. The shoes helped strengthen Cure’s glutes and leg and thigh muscles while improving her endurance, she said.

The Kangoo Jumps also checked one of Cure’s highest requirements: It made working out fun, she said.

Cure launched her first Kangoo Jumps class Dec. 3. Her friend who’d sent the photos from California that inspired her was there the first day, Cure said.

Englewood resident Olympia Cure leads a lesson at her Kangoo Jumps Fitness class. Credit: Olympia Cure

Cure hopes to get as many people as possible involved in her hour-long sessions, she said. She modifies workouts to fit health needs and prioritizes safety to guarantee the Kangoo Jumps are snug and not too heavy, Cure said.

Soon, she’d like to create a “Kangoo Kids” class where children or teenagers can join in with their parents, she said.

Neighbors interested in signing up for Cure’s classes can join for $15 if they own a pair of Kangoo Jumps and $20 to rent a pair of the shoes from Cure. She accepts payments in advance through Cash App and Zelle, she said.

“I hear so many adults complain of not being able to do something because they have a bad back or their knees are hurting. They say they can’t run, jump or breathe,” Cure said. “I’m hoping this class will solve the joint impact issue and adults of all ages can give it a try.”

