LOGAN SQUARE — Unless you’ve been on a social media cleanse, you’ve undoubtedly heard about the hot dog croissant: a collaboration between Logan Square restaurant Daisies and famed Lincoln Park hot dog stand The Wieners Circle.

Crafted by Daisies pastry chef and partner Leigh Omilinsky, the “Chicago Style-Croissant” is a cross between an elegant croissant and a laidback Wieners Circle char dog with all the garnishes.

A dusting of poppy seeds finishes the flaky treat, available this month at Daisies, 2375 N. Milwaukee Ave., from 7 a.m. daily until it sells out.

Daisies and Wieners Circle have done collabs with other hospitality industry folks before, but what set this one apart — and led to a media and customer frenzy — were three short Instagram videos posted consecutively Dec. 26-28, starring Omilinsky and well-known Wieners Circle staffers Roberta “Poochie” Jackson and Ragen Eggert.

Wieners Circle, 2622 N. Clark St., is famous for its delicious char dogs and cheese fries available until early morning hours, served with “a side of verbal abuse” (according to the WC website) dished out by the no-nonsense and hilarious staff.

The videos, which teased Tuesday’s debut of the savory pastry, have racked up more than 200,000 views and counting. Daisies has sold out of the $8.50 croissant by noon each day since the launch, with Omilinsky’s team ramping up production to meet demand.

To hear the videos’ creators Dave Yakir and Scott Goldstein tell it, it was simply a fun project among friends.

Yakir and Goldstein are brothers-in-law and the duo behind Streeterville Productions, which specializes in live events, comedy, production and post-production. They’re also childhood friends of Daisies chef and owner Joe Frillman. Goldstein is a partner in the award-winning restaurant, and Yakir designed the Daisies logo as well as other branding materials.

“Streeterville Productions was born out of idea that there are a lot of great actors and improv artists in Chicago who are our friends,” said Yakir. “So, we thought, let’s do some cool things together and see where it goes.”

That easygoing approach is how the Chicago-Style Croissant came to be.

One of Omilinsky’s team members jokingly suggested Wieners Circle as the restaurant’s next monthly collab. Omilinsky loved the idea and once she got Frillman’s approval, she reached out to Wieners Circle on Instagram.

Eggert, social media manager of the beloved 40-year-old hot dog stand, quickly replied yes.

“It became you do what you do and we’ll do what we do, and let’s do it together,” said Omilinsky.

The video process followed a similar path. Omilinsky emailed Yakir and Goldstein about creating a video. “Absolutely,” they replied. (It didn’t hurt that Goldstein is a huge fan of Wieners Circle; he said he visits there regularly during Cubs baseball season.)

The filming of the videos took place on one early November day at Daisies, with help from Goldstein’s Second City friends and production team.

“I’m very technical and do a lot of the production, and Scott is so great at writing and working with artists and crew,” said Yakir. “It’s a nice working relationship, especially on set.”

Yakir and Goldstein allowed plenty of room for improv, especially when it came to the Wiener Circle’s Jackson, who’s famous for throwing out an F-bomb or 10.

“The thing is, you want them all to be versions of themselves,” says Goldstein. “Poochie, who’s a natural, was just firing away and I knew they all could handle the ‘insults.’ It was important to us that it wasn’t cool as much as it was fun and playful.”

Jackson improvised the first few seconds of the first video, when she and Eggert walk into Daisies and confront Omilinsky about the lack of a hot dog on the menu.

“That was a nice a– on him,” Jackson says in the video as a person posing as a customer walks away and she and Eggert approach the bakery counter.

“That was Poochie’s husband whose ass she was talking about,” said Goldstein.

While encouraged by Yakir and Goldstein to bring the sassiness Wiener Circle is known for, Eggert was at first hesitant.

“Daisies is very nice and quiet with people working there and older ladies drinking coffee. They wanted us to scream at Leigh behind the counter,” Eggert said. “We are so used to doing it at our job but to go somewhere else — oh my gosh, it was fun.”

Improv also came into play for the final scene of the third video in which Omilinsky and Jackson are working side by side behind the pastry counter, finishing each other’s sentences.

When a customer asks if he can put ketchup on his hot dog croissant, they turn to each other and say in unison, “F— no.”

Yakir and Goldstein are no stranger to Streeterville Productions’ videos going viral. In 2016, CNN did a story about their video made with a Chicago doctor’s office encouraging people to get a flu shot — riffing on “My Shot” from the musical Hamilton.

They’ve produced indie shorts like the award-winning “The Guitar Thief,” which made the festival circuit rounds, and though the pandemic derailed a few projects, they’re back in production with an audio play titled “Dennis Rodman PI” and narrated by George Wendt. They’re aiming to develop it into their first animated feature.

Daisies’ next collab is Valentine-related for February, with celebrated Chicago pastry chef Meg Galus of Good Ambler in the West Loop.

Daisies’ bakery and café is open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. every day at 2375 N. Milwaukee Ave. Wieners Circle, 2622 N. Clark St., is open every day at 11 a.m. and closes at 2 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

