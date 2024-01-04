CHICAGO — Will Illinois be the next state to boot former President Donald Trump from the ballot?

A group of five Illinois voters filed a complaint with the Illinois Board of Elections on Thursday alleging Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot was an act of insurrection that violates the Constitution’s 14th Amendment and disqualifies him from holding office, according to a filing obtained by WBEZ and the Sun-Times.

If successful, the challenge would prevent Trump from appearing on ballots in the state for the 2024 primary and election.

The state election board has previously questioned if it has the authority to disqualify someone from the ballot over insurrection allegations, according to the Sun-Times. If the board decides not to consider the complaint, the issue could move to the Illinois Supreme Court.

The five voters are being represented by Free Speech for People, a voting rights organization which has represented voter groups in Minnesota, Michigan and Oregon trying to remove Trump from the ballot.

Colorado and Maine have already removed Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot, and people in over two dozen other states have tried to do the same, according to The New York Times. Trump has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Colorado’s ruling.

Trump is the frontrunner in the Republican primary for president, according to Morning Consult polls. The Illinois Republican primary is March 19 and the general election is Nov. 5.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: