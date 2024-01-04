EDGEWATER — One of Edgewater’s newest restaurants and its late-night speakeasy were ordered closed by the city after failing building inspections.

Porkchop and its sister business, Meet & Whiskey, were ordered closed by the city’s Department of Buildings on Dec. 17 over numerous building code violations, according to the department. They remain closed and cannot reopen until they pass a re-inspection, a buildings department spokesperson said.

The businesses, which share a building at 6341 N. Broadway, failed a building inspection Dec. 17 as well as a public place of amusement annual inspection Dec. 4, Department of Buildings records show. The inspections detail dozens of code violations, many involving fire safety standards and work done without proper permitting.

Porkchop and Meet & Whiskey received a public place of amusement license when they opened about a year ago, allowing for live entertainment. Despite opening, the city does not have any permits on file for the construction of the businesses, according to inspection records.

That violation, as well as others uncovered in the inspections, have been referred to the city’s Law Department for prosecution, records show.

Other violations found during the inspections: no fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors in the speakeasy; two of three exits signs not in working order; a rear exit door blocked by a heavy curtain; open sewer drains; and operating an interior staircase without two hand railings, records show.

Porkchop and Meet & Whiskey’s management did not respond to requests for comment.

Meet and Whiskey, a new speakeasy in Edgewater, on March 1, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Porkchop, 6341 N. Broadway, was recently closed by the city’s Department of Buildings, as seen in Edgewater on Jan. 3, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Porkchop, a local chain of barbecue restaurants owned by Jovanis Bouargoub, opened on Broadway across from Loyola University’s campus in November 2022. Bouargoub opened Meet & Whiskey in the rear of the restaurant building in early March.

Porkchop was a hangout spot near Loyola while Meet & Whiskey aimed to attract North Side neighbors as a destination for live jazz, burlesque shows and other entertainment, Bouargoub said at the time.

The businesses took over the former home of legendary college dive Hamilton’s, which closed in 2012 after 80 years in business. Hamilton’s was succeeded by 63 Bar, which closed in 2018. The space sat vacant until Porkchop moved in.

RELATED: New Speakeasy Near Loyola’s Campus Features Secret Entrance, Live Music And Prohibition-Era Drinks

It is unclear when or if the businesses will reopen. Porkchop and Meet & Whiskey’s social media pages have not addressed the closure. Porkchop locations in West Town and at Midway Airport remain open.

Porkchop debuted in the West Loop in 2011 and expanded to at least six locations, including outposts in Hyde Park and South Loop that have since closed.

Bouargoub had opened a Meet & Whiskey speakeasy below the West Loop Porkchop, but that was closed by the city the same week it was slated to open in December 2016 for not having the required business licenses.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: