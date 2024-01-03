UPTOWN — Plays written by Chicago high school students will be performed at Chicago Dramatists as part of the Young Playwrights Festival this month.

Pegasus Theatre Chicago is hosting the 37th annual festival, which runs Thursday-Jan. 28 at Chicago Dramatists, 798 N. Aberdeen St. in Uptown. During the festival, theater fans can watch professional actors perform four new, one-act plays written by city teenagers, according to the Pegasus Theatre website.

The festival begins previews Thursday and will host its opening ceremony 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Pegasus. After that, there are performances Fridays and Saturdays through all of January.

The price to attend the festival is $15 for students, $25 for seniors and $30 for adults. Tickets can be bought online through Ovation Tix.

The plays being performed were chosen from a citywide playwriting contest, and the students whose plays were chosen got to work with Chicago theater professionals to produce them.

“It’s important that audiences start the year celebrating the work of these young playwrights,” ILesa Duncan, executive and producing artistic director of the festival, said in a news release. “The work from all over Chicago represents the talent of these teens and offers an artistic outlet for them to mine their world for inspiration while exploring potential careers.”

The four plays being performed this year are “Splashes of Paint,” “You’re Like Dead,” “Can’t Sleep” and “Listen,” and all of them will be featured at each performance, according to the festival’s Choose Chicago event page.

“Splashes of Paint” was written by Taft High School student Amanda Heckler and is about a young woman forced to hide her art during the Renaissance, according to the event page. “You’re Like Dead” was written by Whitney Young High School student Ella Johnson and is about a man who befriends Death in the afterlife.

“Can’t Sleep” was written by Thomas Kelly High School student Alexander Loaiza and is about a man who tries to overcome grief by pretending to be in a children’s TV show. “Listen” was written by Whitney Young High School student Grant Parris and is about two friends who end up in a tragic time loop.

The plays will be performed at playwright development center Chicago Dramatists, which offers classes for youth and adults in the city.

