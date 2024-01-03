THE LOOP — Got a case of the post-holiday blahs? If so, The Gene Siskel Film Center might have a solution: a seven-hour movie.

Welcome to Settle In, a series that comprises six films with marathon run times, running on weekends Saturday through Feb. 10 at the Film Center, 164 N. State St.

“We call it ‘Settle In’ because there’s something that has to happen, physically and mentally, for you to get to the finish line,” said Rebecca Fons, the center’s programming director. “There’s a curiosity: ‘Could I do it? Do I want to do it?’ You know, some people say, ‘Heck yeah!’ There’s no question that they’ll see it through. Some people come just out of curiosity, to see if they’ll make it.”

To answer some frequently asked questions: Yes, absolutely, there will be intermissions. You can BYOP (bring your own pillow). And the special ticket price (generally $40 per film) includes not just bottomless popcorn but an even more important perk: bottomless Dark Matter coffee.

“We have a whole system,” Fons said. “You can add a box lunch to your ticket. We also relax our outside-food-and-drink rules because, you know, people have to eat. And we actually don’t sell out completely, on purpose, just to give a bit of breathing room in the theater.”

This year’s movies include Ingmar Bergman’s semi-autobiographical Oscar-winning “Fanny and Alexander,” which is the shortest of the lot, barely cracking the five-hour mark; and Rainer Warner Fassbinder’s epic “Berlin Alexanderplatz,” which runs an astonishing 902 minutes — just over 15 hours. (That one screens in two parts Feb. 3-4.)

The remaining four films all notch runtimes in the seven- or eight-hour range.

Most of the offerings are foreign films with dialogue in their original Mandarin, Hungarian or German, so you should be ready to read English subtitles. That said, the series kicks off with “The Wheel,” a 1923 French masterpiece from the silent-film era.

Carrying over from last year’s Settle In, the Film Center offers a repeat opportunity to see “Satantango” director Bela Tarr’s 1994 opus. It begins with a seven-and-a-half minute tracking shot following a herd of cows. Last year, a fan flew here from New York just to experience it. Tickets to that, along with several other films on the list, are already selling briskly.

Fons said she was “surprised but not floored” at the response.

“It’s January in Chicago, it’s cold, the holidays are over, and the doldrums have set in,” she said. “Why not go out just once for the day to see these really expansive, spectacular, long-form epics?”

Flashing back some 15 or so months ago, when Fons initially committed to the venture, she recalled her mental back-and-forth: “Chicago audiences are smart and adventurous and curious, so I had a feeling that they would come out. But there was a part of me that thought, well, this is [monopolizing] one of our screens for an entire day, where we’d normally have three, four, maybe even five showtimes.

“So it was a little bit of a gamble. But it became so much of a hit, we said, ‘Let’s do round two!’”

Unsurprisingly, given that the lineup consists mostly of foreign and experimental titles, “the really die-hard cinephiles were the first to buy their tickets,” Fons said. Demographically, last year’s Settle In audiences skewed toward 30- to 50-year-olds, plus college students still on break.

Might a more mainstream marathon title make the cut some day?

“We’re huge ‘Lord of the Rings’ fans over here, so that sounds like a good time,” Fons said. “Would we program it? That’s a good question. I know if we did, it would probably sell out. If we do a Year Three — and based on pre-sales right now, we probably will — then I think I’d consider it.

“When you dig into the long-form film category, things start to get very experimental. At a certain point, the curiosity gets sated. If I were to do Settle In again for a third year, maybe we’d do ‘Lord of the Rings’ and then something super-experimental, so it’s like a balanced diet. We’ll see!”

Tickets cost $40 per screening for the general public ($30 for students, $20 for Film Center members) except for the two-day “Berlin Alexanderplatz,” which costs $55. Optional boxed lunch costs $16. For more information, visit the Gene Siskel Film Center website.

