WEST TOWN — Construction of bike lanes and other upgrades along sections of Grand Avenue in West Town and Milwaukee Avenue in Bucktown will be completed this spring — with a second phase on another stretch of Grand to begin this summer.

Both Complete Streets projects were launched by the Chicago Department of Transportation last year and include protected bike lanes, slower speed limits, new bus stops and other improvements.

In Wicker Park and Bucktown, the impacted portion of Milwaukee between North and Campbell avenues will include a bike lane separated from car traffic by concrete curbs and, in some places, plastic posts.

Similar changes are being installed on Grand Avenue between Chicago and Damen avenues in West Town and Ukrainian Village.

While much of the work for each project has been completed, there are still several steps that will be finalized this month and this spring, CDOT spokesperson Erica Schroeder said last month.

On Grand Avenue, concrete bike lane medians and “parking endcaps” will be completed in early January. weather permitting. Street sign installation and other work will also finish this month, while four raised crosswalks will be installed in the spring on the south side of Grand, Schroeder said.

Construction on the second phase of the Grand Avenue project between Damen and Ogden avenues is expected to take place this summer.

Proposed street changes to a section of Grand Avenue in Ukrainian Village. The city is overhauling the street between Chicago to Ogden avenues. Credit: CDOT/Provided

On Milwaukee Avenue, concrete bus islands have been installed at various points along the impacted stretch of the street, as have plastic posts to delineate the bike lane from car traffic.

Concrete median installation and additional bus pad work will take place this spring, along with other pavement marking installations, Schroeder said.

Dave Smith, CDOT Complete Streets manager, told Block Club in June the improvements are necessary to combat congestion and safety issues along Milwaukee.

Dubbed the “Hipster Highway” by some, Milwaukee Avenue is the city’s busiest bike lane, transporting thousands of daily riders. It’s also seen numerous high-profile crashes since 2020, several of them fatal.

“This section of Milwaukee … there are issues that we’re solving for,” Smith said. “Whether it’s people double-parking in the bike lane, delivery trucks blocking the bike lane, limited space at the intersections. Through this design, we’re really able to make the street safer and more accessible for everybody.”

A sample of plans for the Milwaukee Avenue “Complete Streets” project now under construction in Bucktown Credit: CDOT/Provided

The city’s transportation department launched a website in November where neighbors can track the status and Complete Streets projects across the city.

Updates on the Milwaukee project can be found here, and details for Grand Avenue are here.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: