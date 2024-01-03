LINCOLN SQUARE — Welles Park volunteers are already planning the next season of its popular summer concert series.

The gazebo concert series stages free shows Tuesday nights at the gazebo, 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave. The shows are organized by the the Welles Park Advisory Council.

This summer’s lineup included Second Hand News, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band; singer and songwriter Nathan Graham and Megan Eberhardt, who led a sing-along.

Performers interested in joining the 2024 lineup should fill out this online application. The deadline is March 31.

“We’re unable to respond to each email that comes in from bands, so this is a place for them to share their information,” said council treasurer Sarah Dandelles.

Anyone interested in sponsoring the concert series can email the council at wellesparkac@gmail.com.

“Our concert series was pretty full this summer — seven nights all done by us except for one movie showing the had,” council President Aaron Durnbaugh said. “And we bring this to you through donations and fundraising.”

The concert series dates back to 1994, when then-Ald. Gene Schulter (47th) and his staff tried to create a “Ravinia-like” concert series at the park.

After the Old Town School of Folk Music opened a facility just south of the park in 1999, the group helped program the concert series until about the mid-2000s, when the council took over.

