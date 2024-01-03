SOUTH SHORE — An arts and light display documenting South Shore residents’ holiday traditions is a “pilot” for beautifying one of the neighborhood’s most blighted corridors, and organizers are learning from the “barriers” they faced during this year’s run, they said.

The Power Up South Shore display is on 75th Street between Yates and Phillips avenues. The display runs 5 p.m.-midnight through Friday with light installations, photos of neighbors’ family celebrations and a short audio documentary about residents’ holiday traditions broadcast on 98.1 FM.

“We’re using the creatives in South Shore and making a statement that we want to start a new tradition of lighting up our blocks for the holidays,” Artistic Director Krystal Amevor said. “… When you look at a block like 75th and Yates — barely lit, boarded up, full of trash — and community members of all kinds are helping us to clean up the block, it stands as a testament to our determination.”

The project’s lead organizations — Suite Blaqstar, Real Men Charities and the Central South Shore Area Council — are key players in the South Shore quality of life plan. The plan, released in late 2022, sets a vision for the neighborhood’s growth over the next five years and beyond.

If implemented successfully, the plan will promote wealth-building, protect the natural and physical environment, improve homeownership rates, support the creative community and much more amid a turning point for the neighborhood, leaders said upon its launch.

The Power Up is one of the first examples of neighbors putting the plan into action, organizers told Block Club. They’re ready to share lessons learned from the project about installing public art in Chicago with neighbors as they work to revitalize 75th Street and other neighborhood hubs, they said.

“This is a corridor to a huge asset in South Shore, which is Rainbow Beach,” said Yvette Moyo, co-founder of Real Men Charities. “We’re working to make it walkable, [and the display has] people getting out of cars to see the language and art [Amevor] has created.

“That’s what we want: a clean, green, walkable cultural and arts corridor to Rainbow Beach.”

Holiday lights adorn 75th Street as part of the Power Up South Shore display, which also includes oral histories and photos of residents’ holiday traditions. Credit: Provided

The Power Up installation faced major setbacks in its rollout, organizers said. The Quarry Event Center, 2423 E. 75th St., was supposed to be the home base for the project.

But The Quarry has been on hiatus since early December after failing city inspections, which followed a birthday party inspectors described as “overcrowded” and blamed for causing fights and “enormous chaos.” The closure forced Power Up’s Dec. 16 launch party outdoors on a rainy evening, Amevor said.

Moyo is “appalled” at the city’s handling of the situation and disputed some of the inspectors’ findings, “but I’m complying because what we’re doing is essential to our community,” she said.

The venue is unable to serve as the display’s main power generator as repairs are made, so the Power Up light display was scaled back from its original plan of a 75th Street canopy, Amevor said. The FM transmission is also weaker than expected, as the oral histories can only be heard within a few blocks’ radius around the Quarry.

Neighbors chat and hang out outside the Quarry Event Center, 2423 E. 75th St., during the Dec. 16 launch party for the Power Up South Shore display. Credit: Provided

Despite the struggles, Power Up has been successful in uniting residents near 75th Street and reminding them of the corridor’s potential, organizers said. They asked neighbors living and hanging out on nearby blocks to help set up the display and paid some volunteers a stipend, they said.

Local businesses like Oasis Build, South Shore Liquors, McKenzie Mission Church and Shark’s have also pitched in to the effort with their time and resources, Moyo said.

“Our main message is that, despite the barriers to success, we are successful in our determination to implement this quality of life plan and show a visible — not only visible, but a visceral — [uplift in our] community,” she said.

The installation was first funded by a $2,500 ComEd grant, which was followed by support from Choose Chicago, the Chicago Community Loan Fund and the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. In total, organizers secured $20,000 for the holiday display, they said.

“In my mind, this was really the pilot,” Amevor said. “We [had] something to show with this little bit of money we’ve gotten, [so] my goal is to do this every year — maybe a new artistic director or different artists, they can give a spin on what they’d like to do.

“We did one block this year. The next year we can do three blocks, four blocks. Eventually, we can have Stony to Jeffery to the lakefront, and the entire corridor is alive.”

To get involved with future South Shore beautification efforts, email the organizers at qlpbeautification@gmail.com.

