ANDERSONVILLE — A proposal to turn an Andersonville home into 18 apartments was denied by the area’s alderman, the second time a redevelopment proposal for the house has been rejected.

Ald. Andre Vasque (40th) announced he will not support a rezoning request for the home at 5400 N. Ashland Ave., whose owner proposed turning the property into a five-story rental building.

The development called for replacing the home with 18 apartments made up of of two- and three-bedroom units, with four of those units being considered affordable under city rules. The building would also have nine parking spaces and nine bike parking spaces in a rear, enclosed garage as well as rooftop deck space.

That project will not move forward after Vasquez’s announcement.

Vasquez said his office heard from more constituents in opposition to the project than those for it. He cited the building’s height, lack of affordability and design as the primary reasons for his opposition. A community meeting on the project was held Nov. 28.

The alderman said he has passed on his feedback to developer Josh Bradley in case the developer wants to reconfigure the project. It would need to be a floor shorter and more in line with neighborhood aesthetics if it is to garner his support, Vasquez said in an announcement to neighbors.

Vasquez said his office is planning a meeting with neighbors and Andersonville businesses to discuss ways to boost affordable housing in the neighborhood.

Bradley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The home at 5400 N. Ashland Ave. is for sale and being marketed to developers. Credit: JOE WARD?BLOCK CLUB CHICAGO

The latest development proposal calls for a five-story, 18-unit building. Credit: Courtesy 40th Ward Office

This is at least the second time a proposal to redevelop the home at the corner of Ashland and Balmoral avenues has been denied by Vasquez.

In 2020, Candea Development sought to turn the home into a three-story building with seven condos. That project, which required a rezoning, was denied by Vasquez over a lack of affordable options and neighbor concerns about density.

The following year, Bradley bought the home for $745,000, property records show. Bradley, a real estate investor with experience in civil engineering and construction management, has lived in Uptown for 10 years and bought the Andersonville house with his husband.

In proposing to redevelop the house, Bradley said bringing apartments to a single-family home site on a double-wide lot is a “responsible place” to add housing options to Andersonville. Since the last development proposal stalled, Bradley said the need for more housing — especially affordable housing — has grown in places like Andersonville.

