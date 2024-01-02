BRONZEVILLE — Plans for a Bronzeville gas station have fallen through after months of hearing delays and major pushback from neighbors.

Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) said the owner of the lot, Mohammed Abdallah, withdrew his proposal for a new gas station at 76 E. 51st St. ahead of a meeting with the city’s zoning board in November. Abdallah first presented the plans to city officials in December 2022.

Abdallah had planned to build an eight-pump station and 24-hour convenience mart on the lot, which is vacant and used for parking by neighbors. The station would have offered prepackaged healthy foods and groceries, but no alcohol, according to Abdallah.

The entrepreneur owns nearly a dozen gas stations in the area, including a location at 71st Street and Western Avenue he opened in 2022. He had promised residents he’d give back to the area through programs and donations, telling them in an earlier meeting that he’d used the funds from his 11 gas stations for back-to-school drives and college scholarships.

In a recent newsletter, Dowell said she was opposed to the project because it didn’t fit the character of the community. She said there are multiple gas stations in the immediate vicinity, including one a block away.

Neighbors were also concerned the gas station would become a “magnet for criminal activity,” with one neighbor threatening to sell their home if plans moved forward and telling Block Club it would derail revitalization efforts along the 51st Street corridor.

Abdallah faced similar pushback two years ago when he partnered with the Rev. John Harrell, Black Men United founder, to pitch a proposal for a gas station in Englewood. Residents at a community meeting for that proposal also shared safety concerns about loud music, loitering and trash.

Though Abdallah has withdrawn his proposal, he maintains control of the property and can pitch a new plan for the lot that would be subject to another community review, Dowell said.

