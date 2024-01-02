LOGAN SQUARE — Two single-family homes are set to be built on the former Corner Farm lot in Logan Square.

Construction will soon start on the corner double lot at 2501-03 N. Sawyer Ave., which was home to a beloved community farm for 13 years, according to a building permit issued in December and property owner and realtor Lucas Blahnick.

Fences, signs and permits were recently added to the lot, which was sold to Blahnick and his business partner in 2022, according to property records and the realtor.

The homes are being built by V&M Development, an Evanston company that has 35 years of experience building custom modern homes around the North and Northwest sides, according to its website.

The two-story homes will have basements and detached garages, according to the building permit. The homes will be ready for potential buyers in the fall, Blahnick said.

Developers bought the lot for $825,000 and considered building a denser condo building or townhomes, but ultimately decided against it, Blahnick said.

“We studied it in a number of ways, like adding more density, but ultimately, those require a zoning change, and we decided not to,” Blahnick said.

New signs up at Corner Farm at Altgeld and Sawyer avenues are seen April 19, 2021. Credit: Mina Bloom/Block Club Chicago

The land was owned for four decades by Al Jakich, who allowed Corner Farm to use it for free. In 2021, Jakich decided to sell it and move out of state.

The lot, in the 32nd Ward at the time, became part of the 35th Ward after last year’s remap. After Jakich sold it, Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd) downzoned the property to prevent a larger development and to make it consistent with other properties on the block, his staffer previously told Block Club.

The lot is now zoned RS-3, which restricts the land’s use to a detached single-family home or a two-flat.

Neighbors and organizers of the Corner Farm raised over $9,000 to try and save the farm. Though not successful, neighbors found a new home for the garden at Mindful Living Garden, 3323 N. Drake Ave., organizers posted to the group’s fundraiser page last year.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: