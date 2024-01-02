SOUTH CHICAGO — Tolls have increased on the Skyway.

Drivers of cars, motorcycles and personal use trucks had to pay a $6.60 toll for using the Skyway in 2023 — but as of Monday, that’s risen to $7.20 for peak and off-peak hours, according to the Skyway.

The Skyway connects the Indiana Toll Road to the Dan Ryan Expressway along a 7.8-mile stretch going across the Calumet River and Harbor. Peak hours are 4 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

For vehicles with three axels, which includes some larger trucks and buses, the toll increased more than $1.50 to $25.40 during peak hours and increased to $18.20 during off-peak hours.

The toll for four-axel vehicles — including personal trucks towing boats or trailers — increased more than $2 to $33.90 for peak hours and $24.20 during off-peak hours.

The toll can be paid with cash, credit card or E-ZPass or I-Pass transponders. More information about the toll increase can be found on the Skyway website.

