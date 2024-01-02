Skyway toll bridge at night
The Skyway toll bridge runs from the Indiana border to the South Side of Chicago. Credit: Skyway Concession Company/LinkedIn

SOUTH CHICAGO — Tolls have increased on the Skyway.

Drivers of cars, motorcycles and personal use trucks had to pay a $6.60 toll for using the Skyway in 2023 — but as of Monday, that’s risen to $7.20 for peak and off-peak hours, according to the Skyway.

The Skyway connects the Indiana Toll Road to the Dan Ryan Expressway along a 7.8-mile stretch going across the Calumet River and Harbor. Peak hours are 4 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

For vehicles with three axels, which includes some larger trucks and buses, the toll increased more than $1.50 to $25.40 during peak hours and increased to $18.20 during off-peak hours.

The toll for four-axel vehicles — including personal trucks towing boats or trailers — increased more than $2 to $33.90 for peak hours and $24.20 during off-peak hours.

The toll can be paid with cash, credit card or E-ZPass or I-Pass transponders. More information about the toll increase can be found on the Skyway website.

Help Block Club Get
500 More Subscribers!

Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast:

The Stories We Loved In 2023
The Stories We Loved In 2023
Episode play icon
The Stories We Loved In 2023
Episode play icon
After the Verdict – Why Ed Burke Was Found Guilty
Episode play icon
Before The Verdict – The History Of Ed Burke, Chicago’s Longest Serving Alderman
Episode play icon
Can Bowling Be Saved? These Chicago Shop Owners Think So
Episode play icon
How Much Are We Paying To House Migrants? Mayor Johnson Won’t Tell Us.
Search Results placeholder