PRINTERS ROW — For eight years, Summer Amin has called the South Loop home. Now it’s also home to Born Again Consignment, Amin’s first entrepreneurial endeavor.

The shop, 703 S. Dearborn St., held its grand opening on New Year’s Eve, welcoming Swedish American Museum’s Kristen Larson for a talk about “hygge” — a Norwegian term that describes the feeling of contentment evoked by comfort and conviviality.

Opening in the South Loop was a no-brainer for Amin, who left her longtime corporate job and cashed out her 401(k) to fulfill a long-held dream of being her own boss. She loved the idea of owning a funky, eclectic resale store that offered patrons an experience.

And with so many consignment shops on the North Side, why not open one south?, Amin thought.

“I always had the dream of opening a consignment shop. I hate waste. I’m the kind of person that, if I have too much hummus in the fridge, I’ll try to find someone to give it to so I don’t have to like, throw it away,” said Amin, a Washington, D.C., transplant who moved to Chicago for a change of scenery and cheaper rent. “I love reusing quality materials that had a life before but now I’m giving them a new life.”

The store’s name, Born Again Consignment, is a nod to the beauty of resilience and transformation, a theme illustrated best by its logo: a phoenix rising from the ash.

Amin said the name has rankled a few people who believe she’s being sacrilegious, but as a “spiritual” person, it captures her business well.

Coming across the Dearborn Street storefront seemed like fate, especially after seeing so many of Amin’s favorite shops closed as a result of the pandemic. With the tri-level building in her price range, suddenly the dream Amin had put off until retirement seemed within reach.

When fleshing out the concept for Born Again, the Georgetown University alumna said she wanted the store to have something for everyone.

“I really wanted to be very inclusive with my shop. Anybody who walks in, regardless of their size, regardless of their background, regardless of their income, should be able to find something that they like. I don’t just have designer stuff. I have stuff that’s affordable,” Amin said.

Born Again isn’t just limited to apparel; the store offers furniture and other home goods. Some of the items are vintage, others more of a novelty. From designer jeans and kitschy wine glasses to obscure board games (Reminiscing, anyone?) Amin wants patrons to embrace whimsy.

Amin also wants them to take their time exploring the store.

“Once I have the furniture, it’s going to be a BYOB lounge so people can actually come and hang out there while checking out a sofa or a dining table. Bring some wine, bring friends over, see how they feel about it. Having a glass of wine sometimes is one of my favorite things to do while shopping, and so I figured that would be a nice thing to do,” Amin said.

Amin hopes to expand the Born Again brand to offer staging for open houses and wardrobe rental. She also hopes to host more events like the hygge discussion where people can gather and share.

Born Again is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

