EDGEWATER — A fire at an apartment building Friday morning was put out after creating a panic, with some residents appearing ready to jump out the windows to escape the flames, officials said.

The blaze broke out a little after 8 a.m. on the sixth floor of 1020 W. Foster Ave., trapping residents inside, Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said.

CFD Deputy District Chief Kelly Burns speaks to the press after the Chicago Fire Department responded to a sixth-floor fire at 1020 W. Foster Ave. in Edgewater that resulted in two people being transported on Dec. 29, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

An extra-alarm response brought a dozen fire trucks to the scene, and firefighters quickly put out the blaze, Langford said. Only a few hot spots remain, Langford said.

During the blaze, people inside called out for help, creating “panic in the windows,” Langford said.

“Some people looked like they were getting ready to jump,” Langford said. “We brought the ladders and got them.”

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a sixth-floor fire at 1020 W. Foster Ave. in Edgewater that resulted in two people being transported on Dec. 29, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

First responders are tending to two people who were rescued and will be taken to nearby hospitals, Langford said. One person declined additional care.

The building is being searched.

Photos from citizens app not mine pic.twitter.com/cCfbcvwbEc — Jonathanredsox80 (@Jonathanredsox1) December 29, 2023

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a sixth-floor fire at 1020 W. Foster Ave. in Edgewater that resulted in two people being transported on Dec. 29, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a sixth-floor fire at 1020 W. Foster Ave. in Edgewater that resulted in two people being transported on Dec. 29, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

