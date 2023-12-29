WEST LOOP — Chef Ering Wu-Bower will make his return to the Chicago restaurant scene Saturday with the opening of his latest restaurant, Maxwells Trading.

Wu-Bower is opening Maxwells Trading in partnership with his business partner, Josh Tilden, and Tracy Boychuk, founder of The Roof Crop, a company that builds and maintains urban rooftop farms.

Wu-Bower, a James Beard Award finalist, is known for his work at Chicago’s Publican, Avec and Nico Osteria. He and Tilden are most famous for their restaurant Pacific Standard Time, which they opened together in 2017. It was recognized as one of the best new restaurants in the United States by Eater in 2018.

Maxwells Trading, named after Wu-Bower’s oldest son, is nestled amid industrial warehouses at 1516 W. Carroll Ave. in the West Loop.

The restaurant features a first-floor retail space, named Third Season, run by The Roof Crop. The store is a mix of an apothecary and a flower shop. The Roof Crop is also managing the rooftop farm above the restaurant, which will grow flowers and produce for the restaurant.

Third Season will kick things off with a pop-up, Paper or Plastic, which will sell vintage books and records. Customers will also be able to pick up lattes and coffee.

The restaurant’s menu features cuisine personal to Wu-Bower and leans into his identity of growing up half Chinese and half Cajun in Chicago. The menu is labeled contemporary American, but Wu-Bower has said the food can be described as “largely Italian with very specific Asian explorations, dish by dish.”

The menu is separated into five parts: beginnings, griddle bread and dunks, starch, substance grilled and in conclusion.

The menu is seasonal and currently features an avocado and winter chicory salad, Japanese sweet potato and stuffed pappardelle.

One starter dish features griddle bread, a “marriage” of scallion pancakes and naan cooked on a flat top and accompanied by a variety of dips, including ricotta with Roof Crop honey.

Dishes with an Asian influence include the clay pot rice with pork belly, lap cheong, shiitake, yuba and kale; the bone-in strip with miso bagna cauda, lettuces, ssamjang, tangerine nouc cham and pickle; and the royal milk triamisu.

The building boasts large south- and west-facing windows, with a wraparound bar on the main floor that will welcome diners into the restaurant.

The space embraces an open-kitchen concept, which Wu-Bower and Tilden are fans of.

Both floors of the restaurant will have vinyl record players, an important detail for Wu-Bower and Tilden, who love jazz. Customers will be able to bring their own records to play during private parties in the private dining room on the second floor.

The second floor will have a private event space with a dedicated terrace.

Maxwells Trading will be open 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Reservations are available via phone at 312-896-4110 or online.

Check out the full menu:

