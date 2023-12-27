SOUTH SHORE — City Council has approved a $2.5 million grant to help artist Theaster Gates’ foundation transform a former Catholic school into an arts and entrepreneurship incubator as the foundation expands its presence in South Shore.

The St. Laurence Arts Incubator, 1353 E. 72nd St., will bring artist studios, an archival research lab, co-working areas, arts entrepreneurship classes and space for the Rebuild Foundation’s collections of historical artifacts to the former St. Laurence Catholic school. The incubator is expected to open in the fall.

The project was approved this month for a $2.5 million grant from the city’s Neighborhood Opportunity Fund, which is the fund’s maximum award amount.

The money will go toward construction costs like elevator installation and plumbing, heating and cooling systems, said Ellen Alderman, Rebuild’s programs and operations director.

“We had some initial supply chain delays because of COVID and then because of the elevator” foundation needed reinforcement, Alderman said. “We’ve got those resolved, and all our permitting now is taken care of. It’s now just a matter of completing construction. … It’s exciting to be at this point where it’s full steam ahead.”

The $10.35 million incubator project is fully funded, though Rebuild is fundraising another $1.5 million or so to pay back loans on the project, Alderman said. Plans for the former school building, which closed in 2002, have been in the works since at least 2016.

“We’d like to have [the last $1.5 million] before we get to the end of the year, but the building being finished isn’t dependent on that — construction isn’t going to come to a halt,” Alderman said.

Ald. Michelle Harris (8th), who attended St. Laurence School as a preschooler, said the project will help “bring the economic vibrancy that, that part of the ward needs” at the Dec. 13 City Council meeting.

“Now that Theaster Gates is coming and doing this amazing investment in the property to create the artists’ lofts and incubator, it will be wonderful to help start the type of catalyst that we need in that part of South Shore,” Harris said.

Building materials inside the former St. Laurence School, 1353 E. 72nd St., in September 2021. Credit: Maxwell Evans/Block Club Chicago

Upon opening next year, the St. Laurence incubator will include a ceramics studio, Alderman said. The foundation is in talks with Ravenswood-based Lillstreet Arts Center to offer community ceramics classes, while the building will also have studios equipped for sound recording, painting, drawing and other media.

The incubator will also launch with an archive lab, allowing access to Rebuild Foundation archives, including the record collection of the “Godfather of House Music,” Frankie Knuckles; more than 60,000 glass slides of art and architectural history; and the Edward J. Williams Collection of artifacts featuring racist depictions of Black people.

The archive lab recently had a test run of sorts, as four artists spent a year creating works and research as they engaged with the Rebuild archives.

Musician Corinne Bailey Rae’s acclaimed album “Black Rainbows” was inspired by her time spent with the items, while cornetist Ben Lamar Gay, performing artist Yaw Agyeman and performing studies scholar Honey Crawford also participated in the Mellon Archives Innovation Program.

The St. Laurence incubator will host the archives, which for now are at the Stony Island Arts Bank, 6760 S. Stony Island Ave. However, the Johnson Publishing Archive — a collection of books and items donated by the publisher of Ebony and Jet magazines — will “probably stay at the bank,” Alderman said.

The collections “will be open to public, but since a lot of these objects are quite fragile, it’ll be more of a special collections where you need to make an appointment to come see it,” she said.

“We want to use these objects to inspire the next generation of artists,” Alderman said.

The exterior of the former St. Laurence School, 1353 E. 72nd St. Credit: Maxwell Evans/Block Club Chicago

Gates bought the school in 2014 as the neighboring St. Laurence Catholic Church and parish hall were being demolished. He sold it to the Rebuild Foundation in 2016.

The St. Laurence Arts Incubator joins several other nearby Rebuild developments in repurposing vacant South Side properties for creative functions.

They include the Stony Island Arts Bank, the Dorchester Art and Housing Collaborative at 70th Street and Harper Avenue and Kenwood Gardens, which brought event space and native plant life to once-vacant lots near the train tracks that form South Shore’s western border.

With the projects, “we’re slowly rebuilding the kind of necessary infrastructure” so local artists can thrive, Gates said in 2021.

As the Rebuild collections move to St. Laurence, it will open up areas at the arts bank for a new version of the Retreat at Currency Exchange Café concept — which closes in Washington Park Dec. 29 — and an upcoming “full-scale exhibition” of Gates’ work that opens in April.

“Rebuild will keep programming the bank for at least a couple of years,” she said. “We will be collaborating with a couple of different partners that we’re talking with — potentially the University of Chicago, potentially the Obama Foundation — to host some residencies and scholarship there.”

