GRAND BOULEVARD — Construction of Bronzeville’s first equitable transit-oriented development reached the halfway point as 43 Green’s second apartment building was topped off this month.

This is the second top-off for the $81 million Invest South/West project, which calls for two 10-story buildings next to the 43rd Street Green Line station. Developers hosted an event celebrating the first top-off last summer, and the first building accepted its first wave of tenants in May. The new 80-unit building is on schedule to be finished by late summer, with residents moving in soon after. Forty-four units will be affordable.

The first building included 5,000 square-feet of ground-level commercial space and 99 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, 51 of them affordable.

Charlton Hamer, senior vice president of Habitat Affordable Group, a co-developer on the project, said there were a “significant amount of people” waiting for 43 Green’s second phase.

“We’ve had a great deal of positive feedback as far as the building goes. Our property manager, Nia Pitts, has done a really a great job engaging with the community there. So we’re looking for the same in phase two. That synergy is already there,” Hamer said.

The second phase of 43 Green’s construction reached the halfway mark in early December as the second building was topped off. It’s expected to be completed by Summer 2024. Credit: Provided.

The project was funded with $10 million in tax-increment financing, $6 million in Multi-Family Loan funds and $3.9 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credits. While the market-rate units during the project’s initial phase were leased in a little over a month, the affordable units took a little longer to ensure 43 Green met the requirements of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credits program, Hamer said.

Among the amenities are a dog walk, a community room with a patio, fire pits, grills and a seventh-floor workout room. The development is also eco-friendly, with on-site stormwater management, an extensive green roof system, efficient LED indoor lighting and dark-sky-friendly exterior lighting.

Hamer said the team is in talks with interested retailers looking to move into the ground-level commercial areas, but he declined to divulge more details as the discussions are still in the preliminary stage.

“The second building will have a similar square footage on the first floor again for retail and commercial space,” Hamer said. “We’s got this tremendous new product, great aesthetic between these two buildings, and we’re essentially bringing back to the community what was there in the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s. We did have that residential, commercial retail mix along 43rd Street, which people enjoyed.”

Chicago-based Habitat is leading the project in partnership with Bronzeville-based real estate development firm P3 Markets. Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) and former Mayor Lori Lightfoot have touted 43 Green as a sign of renewed investment in the area, from the construction of single family homes to the restoration of cultural landmarks like The Forum.

The development is part of the city’s larger initiative to incentivize the creation of affordable multi-family units in under-resourced areas, one of the strategies shared in a 2021 policy plan. Several projects on the South and West sides have received Equitable Transit-Oriented Development grants from the city, including Food Matters and the Overton Center For Excellence.

A third residential phase bringing 70 more units is expected to break ground in early 2025.

