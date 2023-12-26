LOGAN SQUARE — Award-winning pizzeria Paulie Gee’s in Logan Square, 2451 N. Milwaukee Ave., suffered a fire in September. The restaurant had to be shut down for two weeks, resulting in lost wages for its staff members.

Paulie Gee’s owner and chef Derrick Tung decided to throw a staff support night Tuesday night, in which all proceeds went straight to Paulie Gee’s employees.

“This has put our staff in a tough financial position for a lot of them,” Tung said in an email. “Service charge and tips will go to the staff working that evening, taxes will go to government (of course) and all sales will go to staff relative to the hours they’ve lost during our closure.”

There is also a GoFundMe effort taking donations for the staff until Friday.

Other local businesses also chipped in. Vegan, women-owned Planty Scoops offered every dine-in customer Tuesday at Paulie Gee’s one free ice cream scoop. Umamicue donated sales of its Wagyu hala burgers at Spilt Milk Tavern, 2758 W. Fullerton Ave., as well.

“Staff are the lifeblood of any restaurant, and I hope tonight will help ease some of the burden they have faced this year,” Tung said.

Paulie Gee’s wood-fired Detroit-style pizza won the U.S. Pizza Cup in 2018 with Tung’s “Hellboy” creation. The restaurant also has a location in Wicker Park as well as in Brooklyn, Baltimore, Philadelphia and Columbus, Ohio.

