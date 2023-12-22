LINCOLN PARK — It’s a TV show featuring a motley cast of characters who might spar and bicker but always make up. It’s family entertainment, complete with musical numbers and anchored by puppets, a show that was embraced not just by kids but also legions of grownups.

Nope, it’s not “The Muppet Show”!

The pioneering program in question is Chicago’s own “Kukla, Fran and Ollie,” a gentle-hearted comedy that ran for ten years, beaming live into viewers’ homes five days a week from a local studio throughout most of the 1950s.

Anyone looking for a novel, nostalgic way to spend some time during the quiet week between Christmas and New Year’s has a chance to sample a week’s worth of newly digitized “KFO” episodes at Chicago History Museum, 1601 N. Clark St.

The museum has bundled together five winter-themed episodes from seven decades ago to screen in its theater. The package presentation, called “Kukla, Fran and Ollie Days,” runs Tuesday through the following Sunday, Dec. 31.

The Lincoln Park institution is home to the archives of the show and its creator, Chicago native Burr Tillstrom.

The show should be regarded for its innovations and influence, history museum Director of Exhibitions Paul Durica told Block Club. “Without ‘Kukla, Fran and Ollie,’ there’s a good chance beloved programs like ‘Sesame Street’ and ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ wouldn’t exist today — or at least wouldn’t exist as we knew them,” he said.

In other words: Tillstrom and Oliver J. Dragon had to walk so Jim Henson and Kermit the Frog could fly.

Speaking of the puppet cast, Durica observed, “They’re an odd assortment. You’ve got Kukla, a clown; Ollie, a dragon; a high-society lady, Madame Ooglepuss; you’ve got a rabbit and a witch. Yet Tillstrom figured out a way to make all these random characters part of one community.

“In many ways, that’s the Muppets!” he continued. “They’re a crazy bunch of characters too: a frog, a bear, a dog, a pig and who knows what Gonzo is. You can see how this ‘Kukla, Fran and Ollie’ laid the foundation for where puppetry would go in the future. It would be driven by these dynamic, idiosyncratic personalities.”

Initially titled “Junior Jamboree,” the show premiered on October 13, 1947, which also happened to be Tillstrom’s 30th birthday. It quickly became a hit; within 15 months, NBC began airing it nationwide. Through the entirety of “KFO”‘s decade-long run, it was broadcast live from Chicago.

“Kukla, Fran and Ollie” included women in all aspects of production, starting of course with comedian and singer Fran Allison, who shared title billing with two puppet protagonists. (She was the only human who regularly appeared on the series.) Show producer, Beulah Zachary, inspired Tillstrom to name Beulah Witch after her. The show’s camera operator was Rae Stewart.

“Colleagues remember Zachary, Stewart and the other women at the station being more than the equal of their male counterparts,” Durica noted.

No matter when visitors attend during “Kukla, Fran and Ollie Days,” they’ll be able to see five consecutive episodes that originally aired in the last week of 1951. Anyone familiar with the characters will recognize the gentle Kuklapolitan hijinks: In one episode, Ollie tries to evade his chore to shovel the snow; in another, he invents a snowblower prototype. Meanwhile, Madame Ooglepuss and Beulah Witch prepare for a New Year’s Eve night on the town.

The show is very much set in Chicago, with references to Michigan Avenue, then-Mayor Kennelly and, of course, coping with winter.

Kukla, Tillstrom and Ollie celebrate Christmas on a 1961 TV special. Credit: NBC Television/Wikimedia Commons

Meanwhile, another point of Chicago pride can be found in behind-the-scenes production magic: The performers worked without a script — appropriate in a city well-known for its improv-comedy scene.

“Imagine going on the air five days a week, more or less making it up as you went along,” Durica said. “That’s astounding to consider! Burr Tillstrom and Fran Allison always had a frame for the episode, and they always had musical numbers picked in advance and rehearsed. But when they were interacting in front of the camera, that was all in the moment.”

As Tillstrom himself famously put it, “After all, you don’t need a script when you’re talking to your friends.”

The “Kukla, Fran and Ollie Days” screenings run 2-4:30 p.m., Monday through Dec. 31, at the Chicago History Museum, 1601 N. Clark St. The program is included with general admission, which costs $17-$19 (free for ages 12 and under). Chicago residents save $2 if they register online.

