CHICAGO — A group of Chicago DJs and producers will show the world footwork this Christmas.

The event, Chicago Footwork Worldwide, will stream on Bandcamp 7-11 p.m. Monday. The livestream will be “a celebration of the Chicago footwork community,” according to the event page.

Footwork is a fast-paced style of music and dance that originated in Chicago in the ’90s.

The DJs performing at the livestream will be DJ Earl, King AGee, DJ Amaris, DJ Mc, DJ Phil, Cuenique, DJ T-Rell, DJ Spaldin, DJ Emo and DJ Kese.

Some of the artists performing will also sell their merchandise online during the livestream.

Tickets for the event can be purchased for $15 on Bandcamp and include replays of the livestream for 48 hours.

