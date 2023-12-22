AUSTIN — The grandmother of a 17-year-old girl killed in Austin is hoping an arrest in the case brings justice for the family and that her granddaughter’s memory can inspire community change.

Ashuntice Wilburn was meeting up with friends Aug. 19 at Galewood Park, 5729 W. Bloomingdale Ave., when someone fired shots. Wilburn, who was celebrating the start of her senior year, was fatally shot, and a 16-year-old boy was hit in his leg, police said.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the shooting.

A memorial service was held for Wilburn over the weekend, and her grandmother, Patty Ringo, said it was “transformative, educational and powerful” for her family. Ringo said she wants the community to remember Wilburn for her big heart and big ambitions.

Ringo also hopes Wilburn’s memory can be the catalyst for change in the community, leading to less violence.

“She was a beloved angel,” Ringo said. “A flower in bloom who was smart, intelligent, helpful. Just beautiful inside and out.

“This was just a senseless act that was agonizing to our family. She is never coming back, and she won’t ever kiss her mom or hug her little sister again. This wound is very fresh and very real. I still cry about it every single day.”

Wilburn was a senior at Schurz High School who often volunteered with her grandmother at Great St. John Bible Church. Ringo said she will fondly remember her granddaughter’s ambition and kind nature, including volunteering, helping her sister and getting certified in food handling for future jobs.

Police arrested the 16-year-old Dec. 11 in the 2400 block of North Lockwood Avenue. He has been charged with first-degree murder. His name was not released due to privacy laws for minors charged with crimes.

While Ringo said she is relieved someone has been charged, she is struggling to adjust to life without Wilburn, who wanted to become a dental hygienist, she said.

“We just hope and pray that those who are responsible are held accountable for the heinous crimes they committed,” Ringo said. “We can’t have sanity in our community until these people are held accountable.”

Wilburn’s family is considering starting a foundation or organization to honor the slain teen and spark community change, Ringo said. The grandmother also hopes adults in the neighborhood can provide better resources and accountability for children to keep them away from trouble, she said.

“She was one of 30 people who were shot that weekend. We are tired of crying about this. I’m crying for me, and in two minutes, I am crying for someone else, too,” she said. “We have to change the youth mindset to change this mindset of violence. It does take a village.”

Ringo hopes to rally the community to change, urging people to remember resources are available, including medication and therapy.

“Life can be traumatizing, but help and resources are there,” she said. “We can’t be helped by keeping secrets or hiding behind masks. We have to face the problems that hinder our progress and our growth.”

