UPTOWN — For Eddie Oppong, fashion and design are about storytelling — and sneakers are his medium of choice.

The Uptown-raised artist, creative and marketing strategist had worked in streetwear design for nearly a decade when fate brought him face to face with the creative director of his favorite brand in 2019.

“I saw a pair of shoes she was wearing and I was raving, like, ‘I love these shoes. I have them and I haven’t worn them yet,’” Oppong said. “Lo and behold, she was like ‘Oh, well, I’m the creative director for Converse.’”

That encounter has led to an ongoing collaboration with Converse, with Oppong’s latest collection being an ode to his home neighborhood.

Uptown artist Eddie Oppong models his new clothing capsule “An Ode To Uptown.” Credit: Courtesy Eddie Oppong

Oppong was working for the now-closed and influential Chicago streetwear brand Fat Tiger Workshop when he had the chance encounter with the creative director of Converse.

After the introduction, Oppong was given a pair of Converse to critique. Instead of simply critiquing the shoes, Oppong produced an entire lookbook and video commercial for the product.

That move secured Oppong a position as a Converse “All Star,” a collaboration initiative that connects independent artists with Converse products to produce their own designs.

Oppong’s latest collection in the collaboration is called “An Ode To Uptown.” Released on Oct. 6, some of the pieces in the collection are on sale for the holidays.

The Uptown capsule collection — which is produced only once and never restocked — was particularly meaningful to Oppong, who is proud of his roots in the neighborhood.

“Growing up here, we’ve seen the vast change,” he said. “So many of the businesses have come and gone, people who have lived here have moved away. But the one thing that I know for sure, there’s Uptown pride. I wanted to give it to us as a neighborhood, not even just a design, but a sneaker where we can represent wherever we are.”

Oppong’s vision for the Uptown shoe was for it to stand out while being wearable with a range of other colors and styles. In addition to the shoes, Oppong released T-shirts and sweatshirts as a part of the Uptown collection.

“You can wear whatever you want with it,” Oppong said. “Just have that Uptown pride.”

Uptown artist Eddie Oppong models his new clothing capsule “An Ode To Uptown.” Credit: Courtesy Eddie Oppong

Oppong’s lifelong battle with kidney disease is also something he raises awareness for through the capsule collections. He has been a dialysis patient for 11 years and is on a waiting list for a second kidney transplant.

That experience is channeled in another recent clothing capsule, “Kidney Warrior.”

“My collection right before the Uptown one was me being vulnerable and telling the world, ‘Yo, I’m a kidney warrior.’ And this was to raise more awareness for kidney disease as a whole,” he said. “So I’m humbled to be able to use my platform, my creativity and my design experience to tell stories that people haven’t been able to tell themselves.”

Oppong — who also owns a Ghanaian culture-driven streetwear brand called Ye Wo Krom — plans to continue using his platform to spread awareness about kidney disease and his pride for Uptown’s diverse communities.

“This whole collection was for Uptown to the world, for representation of us and our different nationalities or different races, different social classes, just being in Uptown,” he said. “And seeing us as a whole. We’re one person, one people when it comes to Uptown.”

