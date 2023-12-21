CHICAGO — There will be midnight fireworks displays at six bridges along the Chicago River and at Navy Pier for New Year’s Eve.

The celebrations will also feature art projected onto the side of the Mart, formerly called Merchandise Mart, according to the city’s events department.

The best spot to watch from will be along the Chicago River on Upper Wacker Drive between McClurg Court and Franklin Street, according to the city. The Riverwalk will close at 11 p.m., though a portion of it between Wells and Orleans streets will remain open until 12:15 a.m.

Projections onto The Mart will start at 7:30 p.m. and end just before the midnight countdown starts at 11:55 p.m. The fireworks will begin at midnight.

“As an icon of our city’s landscape, the Chicago River is what unites our town and we are excited to bring everyone together in a big way, continuing traditions and beginning new ones,” Mayor Johnson said in a press release.

The Franklin Street, LaSalle Street, Clark Street, Dearborn Street, State Street and Columbus Drive bridges will be closed 11:45 p.m.-12:15 a.m. for the fireworks, and boats will not be able to travel along the river from Franklin to Columbus 11:30 p.m.-12:15 a.m.

Navy Pier will also host a free fireworks display for New Year’s Eve. The 10-minute show over lake Michigan will start at midnight and have 100,000 pyrotechnics, according to Navy Pier.

