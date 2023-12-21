UPTOWN — Since this summer, the Immanuel Anglican Church of Chicago has found itself sharing an expansive college campus in Uptown with hundreds of migrants newly arrived to the city.

The American Islamic College, 640 W. Irving Park Road, has served as a temporary migrant shelter since July. The shelter is inhabiting the space alongside Immanuel Anglican Church, which is temporarily using the campus for services to allow for more social distancing in the coronavirus era.

Given that the church congregation and the migrants spend a lot of time together already, they decided to spend the holidays together, too.

A holiday party and Christmas service was held Sunday at the Islamic College, where a multi-faith coalition of local churches helped migrants celebrate Christmas and get further acclimated to their new hometown.

“We thought, hey, as long as we’re here — we’re here temporarily, they’re here temporarily — so we might as well help,” said Father Aaron Damiani, pastor of Immanuel Anglican Church. “In a way, we’re both sojourners, although our need for something long-term pales in comparison to what the migrants have gone through. They’ve been through hell to get here.”

Volunteers serve a meal to migrants staying at the American Islamic College shelter on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. Credit: Charles Thrush/Block Club Chicago

At the event, over a thousand meals were served courtesy of Tony’s Fresh Market, along with hot chocolate provided by the 46th Ward Office. Immanuel Anglican Church put together hundreds of gift bags for the families, which included two pairs of warm socks for the winter, a pack of crayons and a Hershey’s bar.

Each family had the opportunity to get their portrait taken and framed, and there were games for the children to enjoy.

The event was organized by Immanuel Anglican with the help of Lakeview’s Anshe Emet Synagogue, north suburban La Iglesia Mundelein, New Life Community Church in Little Village and the 46th Ward.

After the meal, La Iglesia Mundelein and New Life Little Village held a carol service in Spanish celebrating the spirit of Christmas.

“Our church had our big Christmas service last week,” said Matthew Osterkamp, a volunteer with the Immanuel Anglican. “And we wanted to extend the offering to the families at the college’s shelter.”

Volunteers serve a meal to migrants at a holiday party thrown for those staying in the shelter at the American Islamic College campus. Credit: Courtesy Immanuel Anglican Church of Chicago

The party was held for the over 1,200 people staying at the American Islamic College’s emergency shelter. Housing migrant families, it is the third-largest of the city’s emergency shelters opened to house the 26,000 migrants who have arrived in Chicago from Texas since August 2022.

The shelter shares the campus with the Immanuel Anglican Church. Since September 2020, the church has rented out the the college’s large auditorium for Sunday services and other church events due to help have more space during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Immanuel Anglican was looking for a new home for its congregation after a developer purchased the American Islamic College and received approval for a redevelopment into apartments.

That search was halted over the summer, when it became clear the campus would be a migrant shelter for the foreseeable future, Damiani said.

Since the migrants arrived, the church has been dedicated to assisting migrants’ needs and making them feel welcome in the community.

“I remember getting the phone call that they were coming in,” Damiani said. “I was kind of in shock, but also excited. You know, maybe we could do something. We threw a carnival within a few weeks of their arrival. One of our church members brought a bouncy castle, and we contacted nearby churches and they brought empanadas.”

The church also helped conduct a coat drive to help provide weather-appropriate clothing to a community not yet equipped for Chicago’s brutal winter season. Churchgoers and neighbors alike from all over Uptown donated to the cause.

With both the migrants and Immanuel Anglican staying in temporary locations, Damiani sees a kinship between their experiences.

“One of the things we care about is the plight of the sojourner,” he said, “And this comes from the roots of our faith, beginning when the people of God were often exiled from their homeland and in need of mercy.”

Ana Paula, Ramon, Cesar and Yoselin Perez pose for a family portrait at a holiday party thrown for families staying at American Islamic College in Uptown. Credit: Courtesy Anglican Immanuel Church of Chicago

The Perez family is one of the migrant families who participated in the Christmas party and got their portrait taken to mark the holiday in their new city following a harrowing journey to the United States.

Yoselin and Ramon Perez, along with their two children Ana Paula and Cesar, faced enormous challenges in their journey to the U.S. They had no choice but to leave Venezuela, Yoselin Perez said.

“In Venezuela, it’s very dangerous,” Yoselin Perez, 38, said. “There’s no healthcare, education, no school, and the government basically got shut down. We had to hide in a gas station for three days because we spoke out against the government.”

They endured an agonizing two weeks traversing South and Central America by car and on foot to make it to Texas, including a treacherous passage through the Darién gap, an infamous 66-mile stretch of jungle on the Panama-Colombia border devoid of any road connections and rife with paramilitary violence.

As the Perezes made their way up through the Americas, Ramon Perez’s leg began to swell. In the Northern reaches of Mexico, the pain became unbearable, but they ventured on towards the border.

“His leg became inflamed,” Yoselin said, “It was turning purple. When we arrived in America, they carried him between two immigration prisons because he couldn’t walk anymore. He was hospitalized for three days in Texas, and it so happened that it was a bacterial infection. Luckily, he was well taken care of.”

Not too long after that, they were bussed up to Chicago, where they stayed at a few temporary shelters before arriving at the Uptown campus. The family stayed there until early December, when they were able to move to an apartment in suburban Cicero after Ramon Perez found work.

The 44-year-old was eager to work, even after his traumatic leg injury. From the moment he made it to the shelter, he said he wanted to help out as much as he could. He offered his assistance in the kitchen and proved himself to be a diligent worker.

In spite of all the difficulties she and her family faced, Yoselin Perez is bright-eyed and ready for what the future has to offer. She wants to open a restaurant within the next two years to share her love of cooking with the community.

The family’s experience in America, and Chicago in particular, has been aided by the work of Immanuel Anglican’s congregation and other neighbors who have stepped up to help.

“We were told that America was bad and only getting worse,” she added. “That’s not the case. We’ve found such kindness and opportunity here, especially through the churches we’ve been housed by. This country is blessed by god.”

