NEAR WEST SIDE — Local groups called on Chicago’s hospitals to enforce masking among patients and staff during a Wednesday protest outside University of Illinois Medical Center in the Medical District.

Care Not COVID Chicagoland, the People’s Response Network and the Chicago chapter of the National Black Nurses Association organized the protest, handing out free N95 masks while calling on officials to implement universal masking.

The protest came after the state health department on Dec. 8 announced it is encouraging “all health care settings to consider masking in patient care areas especially if caring for those with weakened immune systems as both RSV [respiratory syncytial virus] and COVID-19 are rising.”

That recommendation is a step in the right direction, but hospitals need to do more to prevent a surge in COVID-19, RSV and flu cases, demonstrators said Wednesday.

Susan Bleasdale, chief quality officer and assistant vice chancellor for quality and patient safety at UI Health, said many patients and staff at UI Health do wear masks.

“We have strongly recommended masking in all of our clinical settings right now, and really have very broad use of masks by our patients and our staff in general, especially in the clinical settings and even in the non-clinical settings,” Bleasdale said.

UI Health offers free masks at entrances to the hospital and requires masking for some patients.

“We do have a requirement for anyone with a respiratory illness to mask. Our patients coming in, if they are being tested for respiratory illness, then both the patient and the provider are masked,” Bleasdale said.

Lonette Sims, chair of the People’s Response Network, told protest attendees this requirement doesn’t go far enough. Many COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, and people who are not coming in for treatment of respiratory illnesses may still have COVID-19 and may be able to transmit it to other patients and staff, she said.

“Every part of the hospital should have masks because people who are immunocompromised, they go to every part of the hospital. They use the elevators, they have general appointments, and we are putting patient safety first,” Sims said.

Bleasdale said the hospital does not have a universal mask mandate because Chicago’s COVID-19 risk is low, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.

“If Chicago moves into the medium level, then that would require a more significant mask recommendation to a requirement,” Bleasdale said. “If there’s transitions from there, then we might move to universal masking that we had previously utilized early on and throughout most of the pandemic.”

Howard Ehrman, former Chicago assistant health commissioner and co-founder of the People’s Response Network, said about half of Illinois’ counties are dealing with a surge in respiratory illnesses. State officials shouldn’t need things to get worse before reinstating universal masking in health care facilities, he said.

“We don’t wait ’til everybody gets sick. We act before people get sick. That’s the idea of wearing masks,” Ehrman said.

Myra Celestin was one of the speakers at the press conference calling for universal masking. Credit: Monique Mulima/Block Club Chicago

Bleasdale said UI Health recommends people take precautionary measures — like getting vaccinated, testing and masking — as people gather during the holidays to prevent a further rise in respiratory illness cases.

“We’re likely going to see some more transmission of respiratory viruses through the end of the year and into January,” Bleasdale said. “I want to make sure that people are aware of what can they do to protect themselves if they are at risk, and how can they get treatment if they need treatment.”

The groups protesting were also concerned about the risk of long COVID.

Hanna Kaufman, who has long COVID and is a part of Care Not COVID, said she struggles to stand for long periods of time or walk up stairs. She said hospitals and the state government, including Gov. JB Pritzker, should be doing more to prevent people from catching COVID-19 and potentially developing long COVID.

“Pritzker has the power to protect patients and health care workers alike by enacting common sense reform calling for universal masking, and we have the resources to provide masks here in Illinois,” Kaufman said.

Ehrman said it’s problematic that long COVID patients who are now immunocompromised have to go to doctor or hospital appointments where not everyone is masked.

“People are not able to get care, and then when they do get care, they’re exposed again to COVID and other respiratory diseases,” Ehrman said.

Myra Celestin, of the Chicago chapter of the National Black Nurses Association, said health care professionals need to lead by example when it comes to preventive measures.

“It’s important that we have our patients safe and keep our patients safe, and we don’t want this infection to keep going,” Celestin said. “Health care providers need to stress the fact of wearing a mask and wear a mask themselves and practice safe, effective hand hygiene and social distance.”

The groups at the protest handed out face masks and flyers about COVID-19 prevention measures. Credit: Monique Mulima/Block Club Chicago

Wednesday’s protest calling for universal masking was a hybrid event, featuring people in person and on Zoom. Emma Wilson, who is a part of Care Not COVID, said the people who attended virtually made phone calls to the state health department and UI Health to discuss the need for universal masking.

“We want everyone to be able to be involved with the protest, and it also opens up more opportunities for more people to participate,” Wilson said.

Care Not COVID is also circulating an online petition calling on state officials to bring back universal masking in health care settings.

Keith Kohn, who attended the protest and runs a group called Save the Night Productions, which produces masked and air-purified concerts, said the state of the American health care system is “unacceptable.” He would like to see masking requirements become widespread again, he said.

“Health care and hospitals are the front lines of public health, and this is where we fight disease and try to heal our sick. So it’s the most important and critical that we have safety here, but we need it everywhere,” Kohn said.

