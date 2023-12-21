SOUTH LOOP — Columbia College’s part-time faculty ratified a new contract with administrators, officially ending what was considered the longest adjunct strike in the history of higher education.

Members of the Columbia College Faculty Union overwhelmingly approved the four-year agreement Wednesday, reaching a consensus to reinstate spring semester classes that were scheduled to be cut, and improve job security and seniority, according to a press release.

The union also won health care benefits for its members, many of whom are working professionals in the fields they teach.

More than 85 percent of union members cast a vote, and 99.7 percent voted in favor. The union represents 600 part-time instructors.

Classes for Columbia’s 6,700 students will resume Jan. 2.

“Our members, who are the most marginalized faculty, spoke out powerfully for our students and the integrity of our disciplines by voting to strike, and they have done so again by voting overwhelmingly to accept the negotiated agreement that reflects a shared commitment to the institution and the caliber of instruction it provides,” union President Diana Vallera said in a statement.

Part-time faculty took to the picket line Oct. 30 — nearly two months after the start of the fall semester — to protest the private college’s decision to cut 350 courses for the current school year, a move they said would impact their pay.

Some adjuncts also questioned the college’s $20 million budget shortfall and the bonuses of Columbia College’s President and CEO Dr. Kwang-Wu Kim and other senior staff. Kim received a $300,000 bonus last year, according to tax documents filed on behalf of Columbia College in 2022.

The 49-day strike, which started in late October, left many of the college’s classrooms without a dedicated instructor. According to the union, adjunct faculty members teach 70 percent of courses on campus.

“If you’ve got a 100-person seminar class, there’s little to no one-on-one,” adjunct Michael Harris previously said. “So if you make that 125, the students aren’t really being hurt that much because they weren’t going to get one-on-one interaction anyway. But when you get to the other classes like film or audio production where materials are being used, if you go from 18 to 25 students, those already precious resources are now either harder for students to access, or they have to come in and out [at] really odd hours because there’s just not enough stuff to work with.”

Tensions rose again when adjunct faculty said they were “locked out” of teaching assignments while non-striking bargaining unit employees were allowed to work. The union filed eight complaints with the National Labor Relations Board in response.

The contract agreement includes a provision to address concerns about increasing class sizes at the South Loop-based campus.

“We’re pleased that the administration has agreed to establish a committee to discuss class sizes for courses taught by part-time faculty. It will be made up of adjunct professors, administrators and students. The committee will ensure that our voices contribute to decisions that impact student learning and quality of instruction,” Vallera said.

In a joint statement, Kim and Vallera said the agreement includes terms “to more fully affirm the value that our adjunct professors of instruction bring to the college.”

“The members of our campus community share a deep commitment to this institution and the caliber of education that it provides,” they said in the statement. “The new contract reflects the intention of both parties to create more space for input and consultation at various levels, signaling our intent to move forward with a renewed sense of collaboration.”

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: