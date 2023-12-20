UPTOWN — Last-minute holiday shoppers can head to an Uptown market to get gifts before Christmas.

The Mercado Mágico vegan holiday market is 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at XMarket Food Hall, 804 W. Montrose Ave.

The free event will feature a vendor market, food and selfies with Santa. It is being hosted by XMarket and El Hongo Magico, a vegan taqueria in Uptown.

Local vendors Aztec Vegan Kitchen, 606 Coffee Roasters, Mindful Baking and The Vulgar Vegan will sell food at the market.

The pop-up event will also feature small businesses selling potential Christmas gifts, like art, soaps, pottery and jewelry.

Mercado Mágico will have free parking, according to the event flyer.

XMarket — which opened as a food hall in October — is the largest vegan food hall in the Midwest and is home to El Hongo Magico.

More information about the holiday event can be found on the Facebook event page and the Eventbrite page.

