PILSEN — A Pilsen children’s school is offering classes where parents can connect with their children this winter.

City Garden Waldorf School, 920 W. 19th St., is hosting parenting classes 9-11 a.m. Saturdays Jan. 20-March 2 for parents and their kids. The school will take a week off Feb. 17. It costs $50 for the entire session, and registration is available here.

During these classes, parents join their children in bread making, puppet play and free play for children ages 0-3.

School Executive Director Jone Hellesoy said young parents regularly feel like they are behind in their parenting or are unsure if what they’re doing is right. These classes are supposed to reassure parents that it’s OK to just enjoy the moment with their children and to trust their own instincts.

“I think it is very, very difficult to be a young parent today,” Hellesoy said. “You are your child’s first teacher. There is no need to know everything by the time [your child is] 3 years of age, you have another many, many years to be alive, to learn things, so be comfortable in your parenting and be a parent.”

Hellesoy believes childhood is all about imitation, she said. If a child sees their parents always looking at a screen, they’ll want to copy that behavior, she said. But at the Waldorf school, kids have a chance to embrace simplistic childhood joy in the way she remembers it, she said.

“I wanted to open space that protected childhood, a place where children can be children, knowing that it matters,” Helelsoy said “A positive place a good place, a beautiful place.”

The school is a preschool and kindergarten, and it will soon expand to serving 2-year-olds.

Hellesoy believed the first seven years of life are among the most important, she said. At the school, Hellesoy leads children ages 3-6 through activities meant to enrich their childhood joy and wonderment. On a recent Friday, she watched as one child mashed bananas for the group’s collective banana bread, and the kids took turns admiring their creation fresh out of the oven.

Hellesoy’s students are outdoors almost every single day — save a few rain checks — and engage in other activities, including daily chores, preparing their own snacks and storytelling, she said. She said children are given the space make mistakes and try again.

The environment, while not outwardly academic, ultimately prepares children well for later learning successes, Hellesoy said.

“Our curriculum is very deeply story-based,” she said. “We start with good stories so they hear and take in a good story, and comprehend it, and in turn love stories.”

Hellesoy said she’s ultimately grateful to play a supportive and enriching role in childhood joy and education.

“The protection of childhood and this way of learning is enormously important,” Hellesoy said. “It’s probably the most important thing we can do for the young child.”

