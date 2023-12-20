UPTOWN — Three people were injured Tuesday night in a fire inside a low-income apartment building for older people.

The fire started about 5 p.m. inside a fourth-floor unit at the Ella Flagg Young Apartments, 4645 N. Sheridan Road, Fire Department officials said. The blaze was put out about an hour later, officials said.

Three people were hospitalized, with two in critical condition and one in serious condition. It wasn’t immediately clear what their injuries were.

The fire is under investigation, officials said.

The 235-unit apartment building has been the subject of repeated complaints from neighbors about living conditions. The building is owned by the Chicago Housing Authority and managed by Hispanic Housing Development Co., which has faced criticism from its tenants at several of its buildings.

Residents began organizing in 2021 and formed a tenants union in an effort to raise concerns about rodent infestations, roaches, flooding and broken washing machines. Neighbors said at a protest last year that Hispanic Housing had largely dismissed their concerns and did not fix the issues.

Despite protests, residents said earlier this year the situation had not much improved. Neighbors said they were still dealing with heating, pest and poor laundry facilities.

“I’ve lived in this building for 21 years, and I’ve never seen it so bad as in the last five years,” resident Obrey Jones said in February. “Since we’ve been organizing, management hasn’t done anything.”

The building dates back to 1975.

Hispanic Housing Development Co. began overseeing the building in September 2021 after a public bidding process. The organization manages more than 260 buildings across the region, including more than 1,000 CHA units, according to its website.

The company has faced repeated criticism for the management of its buildings over the years, including on the Far North Side. It oversees a Rogers Park senior building where three women died during a May heatwave and management refused requests to turn on the building’s air conditioning.

Hispanic Housing’s Humboldt Park housing for veterans has also been the subject of complaints from residents, a 2019 Block Club investigation revealed. In 2020, the nonprofit housing group paid a $1.5 million fine in a class-action lawsuit for allegedly violating regulations around security deposits, according to the Sun-Times.

